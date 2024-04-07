Stone Island's DSM Collection Is So Good It HAD To Be 2024's Rarest

Dover Street Market and Stone Island have collaborated again on a handful of exclusive pieces, picking up where their initial October 2023 drop left off. And Stone Island x DSM part two is a real doozy.

This time, instead of all-black pieces, the Italian outerwear staple and DSM have gone all in on a selection of hoodies, jackets, and pants in shades of camo and khaki, and even some exclusive iterations of Stoney's signature “Ghost Pieces."

For the uninitiated, the Stone Island Ghost {ieces are so named for being completely monochromatic, including the brand’s logo, in a unique twist on the concept of extreme camouflage.

For Dover Street Market, which also typically offers its exclusives in monochrome (and even more often in all-black), it just makes sense.

Stone Island x DSM's latest standout Ghost Pieces (and sure to sell out right away) include a black quilted vest, matching cargo pants, and a deep-dyed shirt. Of the 15 pieces dropping April 5 on Dover Street Market's web store and London flagship, these are arguably the best.

However, the other pieces in the DSM-exclusive collection are pretty excellent, too.

They include an oversized digital camo print hooded jacket, a beige utility jacket with super wide pockets, and beige sweatpants that reveal the typical Stone Island color treatment.

While the Italian outerwear label once earned its streetwear stripes due to association with European football fans, the streetwear-minded have more recently come to rely on Stone Island for super high quality and technical fabrics, all on strong display in the forthcoming collection. That it's all exclusive to DSM London is demonstrative of Stoney's British chops.

In fact, this isn't just good stuff, it's some of Stoney's best all in one capsule. If ever you needed evidence of how excellent Stone Island's oeuvre is, DSM's curated collection is solid proof.