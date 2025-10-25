Wonderfully Worn-Out Dunks Straight From Another Dimension

Stranger Things is going out with a bang, a Nike bang, that is.

With the Netflix show's fifth and final season around the corner, Stranger Things and Nike have designed a binge-ready Dunk for the diehards.

The collaborative Dunk Low sneaker follows an extreme worn-in design concept, as if it's been through the same adventures as the kids from Hawkins High School.

The "aged" sneaker comes with pre-dirtied soles, yellowed tongues, and cracked leather details. Meanwhile, several flipped logos reference the infamous alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

You may have seen a Swoosh product or several in the show before. At the same time, the sportswear giant has also released a few IRL Stranger Things sneakers, including co-branded Air Tailwinds, Blazer Mids, and Cortez sneakers. These retro sneakers made for perfect drops, given that the show is set in the 1980s.

Now, as we prepare to say goodbye to the series (hopefully Vecna, too), Nike helps close the chapter with another sneaker collection, this time featuring the LD-1000, Air Max 1, Field General, and these vintage-style Dunks.

The Dunks look to be first up for launch. Retailing for $155, the Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low sneaker is slated to release on Nike's website on November 6, just a few weeks before the premiere of the finale season. Perfect timing again, Nike.

