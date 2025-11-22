And Just Like That, Nike's Everyday Sneaker Becomes a Weirdly Clean Boot

Thanks to Stranger Things, Nike's Field General has become a boot.

It's technically called the Field General High, which is basically just a high-top version of the sneaker.

But the taller look makes it resemble a combat-style boot. And it's pretty clean, too, appearing in a simple white and grey colorway.

It's the first-ever high-rise Field General, and it was made just for Stranger Things and its fifth and final season.

It's the perfect shoe for this collaboration, given that the Field General is a retro sneaker from the 1980s, and the show also takes place during that same time period.

The Field General High is just one part of a much larger Stranger Things x Nike collection. The offering also includes a Converse Weapon, a Chuck 70, a Nike LD-1000, and an Air Max 1 sneaker.

The collaborative sneakers arrive in retro-style colorways and feature flipped branding moments referencing the show's Upside Down dimension (Nike also dropped some worn-in-style Stranger Things Dunks a few weeks back with similar design elements).

The collab also includes cozy clothes like sweats and hoodies, which are perfect for those binge sessions.

We've seen Stranger Things and Nike drop cool "old-school" sneakers for previous seasons. But the latest collection hits even harder, considering this is the last hurrah.

The Stranger Things collection, including the $135 Field General High, drops on December 4 through Nike's SNKRS app.

