The Everyday Nike Sneaker Dressed for the Military

Written by Morgan Smith

At Nike's boot camp, some sneakers are designed to be literal tanks, backed with the finest military-grade tech. Then, you've got the sporty classics training to be stylish everyday shoes, too nice for anything other than a coffee or grocery run.

Nike's Field General sneaker lands in the latter ranks.

The Field General will forever be a football icon. But these days, you're more likely to catch the model on the runways than the field.

Nike has given the model quite the stylish revival, from collaborations with streetwear legends to general-release versions made with premium leather. The sneaker has even taken a step on the wild side, joining fashion's hairy awakening with furry iterations.

A "Light Army" version of the model arrives with faded green suede. It evokes a similar vibe to those tonal green leather Air Force 1s, another member of the "Light Army" squad.

Even if it's not necessarily ready for the frontlines, Nike's Field General certainly does look good in uniform. It even comes with its own drill whistle.

Priced at $105, Nike's Field General "Light Army" sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
