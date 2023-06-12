StudioFY7's Tiffany-Level New Balance 576s Are Quite Wavy

StudioFY7 x New Balance? Long time, no see. Yep, the brands are reconnecting for a 2023 new sneaker collaboration following their coveted 992s.

This time, we see the two tackle the 576, New Balance's anti-hype silhouette where simplicity and detail are key (a true NB icon, if you will). It's an ideal silhouette for the Paris-based label known to keep its designs super lowkey, especially evident in its simple cream and black 992s from three years back.

StudioFY7's New Balance 576 collab is no different, arriving in primarily black with hints of grey, white, and aquatic blue inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. Though, we're getting major Tiffany Dunk vibes.

In a press statement, StudioF7 defines the famed sea as "a borderless body of water that unites cultures through its coastlines." StudioFY7 founder Younes Bendjima is French and Algerian, in case you're wondering (Algeria served as an inspiration for the 992s).

Back to the 576s, the StudioFY7 collab also boasts some pretty nice textures — another key 576 element — including leather, suede, and mesh paneling for the upper. And for the finale, co-branding and a big, bright blue "N" tops everything off.

For those looking to add StudioFY7's New Balance 576s to this rotation, the collab is set to drop on June 23 exclusively at StudioFY7's website. There's a chance they'll also launch at a later date at New Balance, so keep your eyes peeled.

StudioFY7 does right by the New Balance 576, preserving its understated appeal and knack for detail with just a pop of color (just a smidge). As far as the shoe's keeping its hype-free status, there's no telling with StudioFY7 involved — its 992s fetch thousands on the resale market to this day.