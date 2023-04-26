Meet New Balance's Anti-Hype Sneaker

To the naked eye, you’d be forgiven for getting New Balance’s 576 silhouette confused with the 574. Classic, low-profiled, and pretty tame compared to what we’ve become accustomed to in the world of sneakers, the 576 is quite simply the ultimate everyday shoe.

“Although similar in appearance the two models have always had distinctly different consumers, the 576 being the originator and more elevated Made in UK version,” explains Sam Pearce, New Balance’s Creative Design Manager.

Since its initial inception in 1988, the NB 576 — which was predominantly designed as an all-terrain running shoe — has almost become the poster boy of classic NB silhouettes, and today remains one of last of the traditional “big N” silhouettes.

New Balance

Despite being birthed out of NB’s iconic Flimby factory in North West England, it was much further afield that the 576 first started to gain traction.

“It wasn't a huge hit initially in the USA, but the 576 then found a place in Europe’s trail scene, and later, the streets of Japan,” explains Pearce. “It was really Japan that gave this model true international appeal as a streetwear staple.”

New Balance 1 / 4

Following a brief hiatus soon after its initial release, the sneaker was brought back in the mid-90s and was able to garner a few more fans globally. Pearce puts it down to bold color variations and account exclusives, which saw sales grow exponentially.

“The 576 was a linear update to 575 but as with most shoes from that era technology advancements played a big part in the facelift between the two models,” Pearce says on the sneaker’s evolution.

New Balance

“Designed as an “all-terrain” training shoe it was originally built to withstand anything a runner could throw at it. Now though it's grown into a lifestyle staple and really kickstarted the retro scene that has been ever-present since.”

New Balance

Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the 576 has been revitalized by New Balance for 2023, with the Boston-based label marketing it almost as an anti-hype sneaker. “Hyped releases have dominated the market recently and I think the industry was ready for something a little more refined,” says Pearce.

Run the Boroughs

“This unassuming classic lives by its build quality and on-foot appeal, the sophisticated color application and high-end materials will appeal to NB purists as well as consumers looking for a cleaner, more universal footwear visual.”

In a sneaker world rife with hype and fanfare, New Balance’s approach when it comes to the 576 is nothing short of refreshing and proves that it really is the ultimate anti-hype silhouette.