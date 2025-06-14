The Shirt of the Summer, Made the Stüssy Way

Even Stüssy has its own polo shirt for the summer.

Sure, the California streetwear brand has delivered polo shirts for past seasonal collections, including masterly dyed versions achieving the perfect worn-in look (classic Stüssy, really).

Stüssy's Spring/Summer 2025 polos just happen to be perfectly timed with fashion's current infatuation with the classic preppy top.

The polo shirt is forever, yes. But it's also very much a polo shirt summer, with several brands rethinking the timeless piece for their 2025 collections.

Now, the Stüssy boys and girls have one, too.

Stüssy's SS25 polo shirt, in particular, features mother-of-pearl buttons and an embroidered swirled "S" logo on the left side of the chest.

All in all, it's a classic pique cotton polo, done the Stüssy way, truly.

It arrives in nice colorways, including orange, off-white, green, and black, most of which ooze that vintage-like flavor that the brand has perfected at this point.

The Stüssy polo shirt is now available on the brand's website for $90. It joins several other summer-ready pieces, including bathing suits, a plethora of graphic tees, board shorts, and even Stüssy's version of the Hawaiian shirt.

