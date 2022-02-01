Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Architectural Summer Sandals of Suicoke SS22

Written by Jake Silbert
As winter storms slam into North America, Suicoke already has us thinking of summer. Well, actually, summer's extreme humidity can wait: I'm content to instead keep spring in mind.

Suicoke Spring/Summer 2022 advances the Japanese label's footwear aims through a lush lookbook shot on location at Pietro Lingeri's inimitable Villa Leoni. Situated adjacent to Italy's iconic Lake Como, Villa Leoni provides a lived-in, weathered backdrop for the seasonal Suicoke shoes and also reflects the brand's loftier inspirations.

Rationalist architects like Lingeri, Giuseppe Terragni, and Gianni Mantero, who all inspired Suicoke's latest range, created proto-modernist structures in the 1920s-'40s that set the tone for the following century of industrial design.

Of course, it's imperative to reflect on the fascist inclinations of the Italian rationalists —Giuseppe Terragni was a member of the openly fascist Gruppo 7 — to reframe their works in the proper context.

However, like the other rationalist works, Villa Leoni can be viewed separate from political context, especially given that these structures are inherently altered by time and the people who inhabit and care for them.

Suicoke SSS22, which launches on Suicoke's website and stockists in the coming weeks, further distinguishing itself by only cosmetically drawing inspiration from the architects that it namechecks.

For instance, Suicoke channels rationalism's no-nonsense lines and palette into a series of muted, all-purpose sandals that range from the strappy DEPA and MOTO slide to a new nylon take on the ZAVO mule.

There's also another round of Five Finger toe shoes — in boot and low-top form — plus some classic silhouettes in new patterns, like bandana-inspired paisley.

The best bits may be Suicoke's new tabi-style resin slide and a new injection-molded mule with a heel strap, essential security for anyone planning on taking their lounge-y shoes out and about. Look out, Dior!

  • PhotographerVanina Sorrenti
  • Digital TechGiacomo Demelli
  • 1st AssistantConsiglio Manni
  • StylistElena Mottola
  • Styling AssistantFederico Toscani
  • ModelsPluzhnikov Ivan, Cecilia Locci
  • Hair/Make-UpMarco Braca
  • Hair/Make-Up AssistantMio Iguchi
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
