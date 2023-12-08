Suki Waterhouse’s Maternity Style Echoes Rihanna’s Bump-First Mentality

Thanks to Rihanna, pregnancy outfits, thankfully, will never be the same. Rihanna famously embraced her baby bump during both pregnancies, wearing low-cut pants and bralette tops and generally not giving one ounce of care when it came to what people thought about what she was wearing. Not that anyone was complaining since RiRi can do no wrong.

Enter Suki Waterhouse.

Backgrid

In case you missed it, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting, and Waterhouse is already serving up maternity looks. The couple hit the streets of New York City on December 6, where Waterhouse wore a look that checked all the cool mom-to-be boxes.

Waterhouse joined Pattinson (and Taylor Swift, if you’re into the Swiftie thing) at the Poor Things movie premiere and after-party, wearing a long sheer corset top that cuddled her bump paired with silky pants and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Waterhouse piled a Cos oversized black fleece-lined jacket over it all with a thick knit scarf wrapped around her neck, perfect layers for a below-freezing date night in the Big Apple.

The overall verdict? Waterhouse looked stylish and comfortable, which, if you’re pregnant, is pretty essential. Not to mention, the bump wins for best accessory. That’s extra points.

Between press appearances and expecting mom duties, Waterhouse has kept her bump on stylish display, from running errands in effortless casual crop tops to cradling her growing tummy in frothy H&M gowns on the red carpet. It's all pages straight from Rihanna’s bump-first style book.

Maternity wear has historically been about hiding or masking a bump with clothes. Among Rihanna’s other successes, the billionaire mogul is lauded for smashing old-fashioned ideas about what is beautiful (especially when pregnant) via her maternity outfits.

Rihanna showed us that pregnancy is a beautiful life event worth celebrating. So, why not dress your bump for the occasion? Even if that means wearing as little as humanly possible on your body. Do your thing, mama.

And FYI, expecting moms like Suki are indeed doing the thing.