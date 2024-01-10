Believe It or Not, This Is Robert Pattinson at His Most Stylish 

Robert Pattinson DGAF regarding his wardrobe, if the neverending pictures of him running errands in dad shorts or posing in track jackets are any indication. But on January 9, Pattinson trotted out his most stylish grocery shopping look to date: a (very slightly) updated play on his standard dadcore look.

R.Patz loves a set of giant shorts and his favorite pairs of extremely ordinary adidas sneakers, so no surprise that they're seen here in full force. His baseball cap, sunglasses, and, admirably, a mask are also staples of his go-to off-carpet outfit.

Always nice to see someone masking up in 2024 but Pattinson's likely also doing it to obscure his identity, though he is awfully handsome regardless.

But on this day, Pattinson stepped up his fashion game, just a bit. Finally, Pattinson repped a luxury label on his own time, kinda.

That is, Pattinson wore a zippered KENZO Jeans fleece on top of everything, taking his steeze from Dad Look to Cool Dad Look. Well, cool enough to have vintage fashion gear in his collection.

He’s not just any (soon to be) dad, he’s a dad with KENZO in his closet. There’s a difference.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Pattinson knows more than a little about fashion and style, or at least he ought to.

His fleece could be read as a slight, nice reference to his relationship with LVMH, KENZO's parent company. Pattinson is one of the faces of Dior Homme, remember, though he doesn't wear anything fancy on his own time.

Indeed, Pattinson definitely has a drawer full of oversized cargo and basketball shorts back at home.

To be clear, his KENZO flex isn't really that much of a luxury flex. You can find similar KENZO Jeans fleece jackets online for under a hundo — remember that KENZO Jeans is a defunct diffusion label, not the line designed by NIGO today.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

More likely that Pattinson just found this thing at a vintage store years ago.

But also remember that Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are reportedly expecting their first baby together at the end of 2024, so there's real precedence for Pattinson dressing like a dad.

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the types of parents who never miss a moment to dress all the way up like they did before kids, Pattinson is the inverse and presumably will not let fatherhood get in the way of his style.

Luckily for Pattinson, there's no need to mess with success.