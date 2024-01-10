Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Believe It or Not, This Is Robert Pattinson at His Most Stylish 

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Robert Pattinson DGAF regarding his wardrobe, if the neverending pictures of him running errands in dad shorts or posing in track jackets are any indication. But on January 9, Pattinson trotted out his most stylish grocery shopping look to date: a (very slightly) updated play on his standard dadcore look.

R.Patz loves a set of giant shorts and his favorite pairs of extremely ordinary adidas sneakers, so no surprise that they're seen here in full force. His baseball cap, sunglasses, and, admirably, a mask are also staples of his go-to off-carpet outfit.

Always nice to see someone masking up in 2024 but Pattinson's likely also doing it to obscure his identity, though he is awfully handsome regardless.

But on this day, Pattinson stepped up his fashion game, just a bit. Finally, Pattinson repped a luxury label on his own time, kinda.

That is, Pattinson wore a zippered KENZO Jeans fleece on top of everything, taking his steeze from Dad Look to Cool Dad Look. Well, cool enough to have vintage fashion gear in his collection.

He’s not just any (soon to be) dad, he’s a dad with KENZO in his closet. There’s a difference.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Pattinson knows more than a little about fashion and style, or at least he ought to.

His fleece could be read as a slight, nice reference to his relationship with LVMH, KENZO's parent company. Pattinson is one of the faces of Dior Homme, remember, though he doesn't wear anything fancy on his own time.

Indeed, Pattinson definitely has a drawer full of oversized cargo and basketball shorts back at home.

To be clear, his KENZO flex isn't really that much of a luxury flex. You can find similar KENZO Jeans fleece jackets online for under a hundo — remember that KENZO Jeans is a defunct diffusion label, not the line designed by NIGO today.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

More likely that Pattinson just found this thing at a vintage store years ago.

But also remember that Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are reportedly expecting their first baby together at the end of 2024, so there's real precedence for Pattinson dressing like a dad.

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the types of parents who never miss a moment to dress all the way up like they did before kids, Pattinson is the inverse and presumably will not let fatherhood get in the way of his style.

Luckily for Pattinson, there's no need to mess with success.

We Recommend
  • Kendall Jenner walking runway
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2024
    • Style
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • designer shirts
    These Designer Shirts Are Made With The Finest Fabrics
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Robert Pattinson wears a beige Kenzo jeans fleece, shorts, and adidas sneakers
    Believe It or Not, This Is Robert Pattinson at His Most Stylish 
    • Style
  • Baby Phat Puffer Jacket
    Fashion's Most Memed Winter Jacket Is Back
    • Style
  • adidas' VL Court 2.0 sneaker in a white and brown colorway
    At Peak Samba Saturation, This adidas Shoe Is a Solution (to Some)
    • Sneakers
  • Apple's Vision Pro VR headset worn by a model
    What Happens if You Pay $10,000 to Buy an Apple Vision Pro Early?
    • Design
  • The Road to Circularity with Coachtopia
    Coachtopia: There is No Trash, Only Treasure
    • Style
  • ASICS x Naturo 2024.
    Naruto's Exceptionally Good ASICS Have Returned
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023