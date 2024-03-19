Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme’s Newest Dr. Martens Are Designed To Change Color

in FootwearWords By Tom Barker
1 / 4
Supreme x Dr. Martens

Supreme and Dr. Martens are back and the regular collaborators have crafted shoes that change color the more you wear them.

Yes, you read that right. The two brands are releasing a pair of Dr. Martens 1461 shoes that are constantly changing from one color to another thanks to a topcoat that's been added to its smooth leather upper.

This topcoat is designed to slowly chip away from the shoe to present a different color beneath it.

This means that the more you wear the Spring 2024 Supreme x Dr. Martens collaboration, the more it will reveal its true colors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The two-part release is comprised of a black colorway that will reveal a silver bottom coat with time. And the other colorway, a predominantly burgundy version, will slowly reveal an eye-catching combination of blue and green.

Both colorways of the shoe are set to drop on March 21, across Supreme and Dr. Martens' retail platforms, followed by a release on March 22 in Asia. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaboration makes up part of Supreme's Spring 2024 season which has seen the brand link up with fellow regular collaborators Nike, creating a new take on the American footwear brand’s recently-released Air Max Dn model, and The North Face.

British shoemaker Dr. Martens is one of its many collaborators that Supreme comes back to almost every season.

Previously, the two brands have created standout footwear models with hairy cow print, spider web-inspired stitching, and a trippy zebra print. All of these previous exploits have made for decisively eye-catching footwear models but, even by those standards, Dr. Martens and Supreme's newly-created, color-changing 1461s are especially experimental.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRD
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Fucking Awesome
Harrington Jacket
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Logo Cap
$210
We Recommend
  • rick owens dr martens
    Dr. Martens Gets The Rick Owens Treatment (Again)
    • Footwear
  • GANNI & Dr. Martens FW23 collaboration.
    GANNI's Dr. Martens Boot Is Super Bold (& Seriously Chunky)
    • Sneakers
  • Born X Raised x Dr. Martens Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    EXCLUSIVE: Arachnophobes Beware! BornxRaised's Dr. Martens Come Pre-Webbed
    • Sneakers
  • heaven by marc jacobs dr martens velvet collab
    Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens' Velvet Collab Is a Grungy Hit
    • Style
  • nanamica has revealed its fourth Dr. Martens collaboration for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Dr. Martens Has Been nanamica'd (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • McDonald's french fries
    McDonald's Clarifies: That French Fry Perfume Isn't Real
    • Beauty
  • comme des garcons nike acg mountain fly 2 low sneakers
    CdG's Minimalist Nike ACG Sneaker Is Trail-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Girard-Perregaux Laureato ti49 chronograph
    Girard-Perregaux's Laureato Chronograph Just Got a Sexy New Titanium Body
    • Style
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Nike air max wallet
    This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker: It's Nike's Newest Accessory
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024