Supreme’s Newest Dr. Martens Are Designed To Change Color

Supreme and Dr. Martens are back and the regular collaborators have crafted shoes that change color the more you wear them.

Yes, you read that right. The two brands are releasing a pair of Dr. Martens 1461 shoes that are constantly changing from one color to another thanks to a topcoat that's been added to its smooth leather upper.

This topcoat is designed to slowly chip away from the shoe to present a different color beneath it.

This means that the more you wear the Spring 2024 Supreme x Dr. Martens collaboration, the more it will reveal its true colors.

The two-part release is comprised of a black colorway that will reveal a silver bottom coat with time. And the other colorway, a predominantly burgundy version, will slowly reveal an eye-catching combination of blue and green.

Both colorways of the shoe are set to drop on March 21, across Supreme and Dr. Martens' retail platforms, followed by a release on March 22 in Asia.

The collaboration makes up part of Supreme's Spring 2024 season which has seen the brand link up with fellow regular collaborators Nike, creating a new take on the American footwear brand’s recently-released Air Max Dn model, and The North Face.

British shoemaker Dr. Martens is one of its many collaborators that Supreme comes back to almost every season.

Previously, the two brands have created standout footwear models with hairy cow print, spider web-inspired stitching, and a trippy zebra print. All of these previous exploits have made for decisively eye-catching footwear models but, even by those standards, Dr. Martens and Supreme's newly-created, color-changing 1461s are especially experimental.