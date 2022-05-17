Did Spider-Man Get a Hold of Supreme's Dr. Martens?

For Supreme's next trick, it reconnects with Dr. Martens on a trio of 1461 three-eyed shoes that your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man would be proud of.

Woody had a snake in his boot, and Spider-Man had webs on his toes. Well, webbing, but if Peter Parker stepped into the real world, we might just catch him sporting one of the three pairs of Dr. Martens that Supreme is offering up as part of its latest Spring/Summer 2022 product drop – ah, Thursdays.

Anyway, enough of the nonsense. There's absolutely no doubting that 'Preme and DMs are familiar; over the years, they've come together for what is now a pretty extensive archive of releases, many of which have favored the classic 1461 three-eyed shoe. So much so; that's it's somewhat of a staple for their collabs.

They've got everything from embroidered classic colorways, animal prints, bold orange and blue, and heavy prints courtesy of threeways with UNDERCOVER.

Anything that you could possibly want or dream of from Dr. Martens fan-favorite silhouette lives and dies with Supreme. Maybe.

As is tradition, the Spring/Summer 2022 release comes in three colorways – a staple arrangement of white, black, and red. Each of the three blank canvases has been decorated with a contrasting spiderweb embroidery at the toe, complete with a matching set of laces.

Much like releases that came before it, 'Preme doesn't overdo it design-wise, instead, allowing the integrity of the original shoe to be maintained, creating a subtle statement that needs not scream Supreme to be appreciated.

You know how it goes – Supreme x Dr. Martens' SS22 collection touches down online and in-store this Thursday, May 17.