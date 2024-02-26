Supreme's Latest TNF Collab Is Quite Literally 50/50

Think what you want of Supreme, but the New York streetwear label certainly knows its way around a collaboration.

Of them all (and believe me, there have been a few) its The North Face capsules, the first of which came way back in 2007, trump the entire lot.

Which is quite the feat considering the amount of collabs Supreme has embarked on throughout the years.

Supreme’s latest The North Face collaboration for Spring 2024 is a real 50/50. In the sense that the clothes are literally split down the middle. No, literally.

The collection, which releases at Supreme on February 29, features Shell Jackets, Nuptse Jackets, and waist bags all of which are made up of two half pieces secured together by a zippered taped seam.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Presumably, this means you can mix and match your Supreme x TNF Spring 2024 pieces with your pals. Or, if you feel like it, stick it to the man and just wear one half. Why the hell not?

The rest of the capsule is made up of tees, crewnecks, shorts, and a toy bear, which also arrives wearing a miniature iteration of the 50/50 Nuptse Jacket.

Supreme, which recently revealed its latest Nike collaboration, is no stranger to an outlandish link up with The North Face.

Since their debut co-release seventeen years ago the pair have released all manner of wild looking products including an ode to the Statue of Liberty, a pink camo shell jacket for SS20, and even a festive fur Nuptse for FW20.

Even still, Supreme going 50/50 on its outerwear for its latest TNF collaboration is certainly its wildest to date.

Now, how do I stop people from unzipping my jacket from behind? Asking for a friend.