Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme's New Nike Air Max Collab Is Lustfully Low Key

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Supreme’s new Nike Air Max Dn sneaker collaboration was undoubtedly the highlight of the New York label’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook reveal.

Peppered amidst hyped reunions with the Muppets and Toy Machine, Supreme’s first Nike collaboration of 2024 stole the show — and for good reason, too.

Supreme is taking on Nike’s newest Air Max silhouette in the Dn, a sneaker billed by Nike as “the beginning of the future.”

The new-look Air Max Dn, which stands for “Dynamic Air”, is an entirely new sneaker for the Nike archive that builds and expands on everything the brand has learned from its 36-year Air Max journey so far.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following an initial teaser earlier this month, on February 20 Supreme revealed full release information for its collaborative Nike Air Max Dn, which will officially land on February 22 via the Supreme webstore, before a Japan and South Korea launch two days later.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn sneaker itself is beautifully low key and arrives in an all black colorway. Comprising a mesh upper and reflective printed logo, the sneaker is rounded out with a TPU toe cap, rubber outsole, and Phylon midsole with transparent air bags.

Although we’re only less than two months into 2024, Supreme’s Nike Air Max Dn collaboration is already a strong contender for sneaker of the year.

The only catch is, as it is with any Supreme release: you’re likely gonna have to have your wits about you to get your hands on a pair.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • supreme nike air max dn 2024
    Supreme Calls Dibs on Nike's New Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Dn is the beginning of the future of Air technology.
    Nike’s Newest Air Max Is the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • jacquemus nike air max 1 collab rumor
    Next Up for Jacquemus x Nike? An Air Max Collab
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike air force 1 baroque brown
    Supreme's New Air Force 1 Collab Is Brown. Very Brown
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Cécred Beyonce Hair Caire Brand
    Beyoncé Hard Launches Hair Care Line
    • Beauty
  • Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn 2024.
    Supreme Calls Dibs on Nike's New Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Burberry Winter 2024.
    Daniel Lee's LFW Burberry Finale Is His Best Yet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme's New Nike Air Max Collab Is Lustfully Low Key
    • Sneakers
  • asics hal studios
    ASICS Looks Even Better With Velcro
    • Sneakers
  • Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Air Max 97 sneaker collab in orange
    Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Sneaker Brings the Fire & Ice (Just Like Her)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024