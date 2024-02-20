Supreme's New Nike Air Max Collab Is Lustfully Low Key

Supreme’s new Nike Air Max Dn sneaker collaboration was undoubtedly the highlight of the New York label’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook reveal.

Peppered amidst hyped reunions with the Muppets and Toy Machine, Supreme’s first Nike collaboration of 2024 stole the show — and for good reason, too.

Supreme is taking on Nike’s newest Air Max silhouette in the Dn, a sneaker billed by Nike as “the beginning of the future.”

The new-look Air Max Dn, which stands for “Dynamic Air”, is an entirely new sneaker for the Nike archive that builds and expands on everything the brand has learned from its 36-year Air Max journey so far.

Following an initial teaser earlier this month, on February 20 Supreme revealed full release information for its collaborative Nike Air Max Dn, which will officially land on February 22 via the Supreme webstore, before a Japan and South Korea launch two days later.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn sneaker itself is beautifully low key and arrives in an all black colorway. Comprising a mesh upper and reflective printed logo, the sneaker is rounded out with a TPU toe cap, rubber outsole, and Phylon midsole with transparent air bags.

Although we’re only less than two months into 2024, Supreme’s Nike Air Max Dn collaboration is already a strong contender for sneaker of the year.

The only catch is, as it is with any Supreme release: you’re likely gonna have to have your wits about you to get your hands on a pair.