A Supreme x Louis Vuitton Sequel May Be On the Way

This article was published on March 15 and updated on July 18

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the fashion world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Heads up, we may be getting another Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration soon. Emphasis on "may" — nothing's set in stone just yet.

The case for another round of Supreme x Louis Vuitton grows stronger by the day, with recent whispers hinting at a Fall/Winter 2022 release date for the latest installment of the collaboration. Plus, it'd be a natural follow-up to the Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 drop.

Sources also speculate part two of the streetwear-luxury linkup will drop on Louis Vuitton's webstore and at select Supreme physical stores (Supreme Chicago, maybe? Hmm).

On March 11, leading sneaker leaker PY_RATES trumpeted that a second Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration is "coming soon."

Backed by a follow from the late Virgil Abloh himself, PY_RATES is presumably one of the more trustworthy gossip mills.

Who knows, perhaps they even got a little earworm from the LV creative director, considering his expected creative involvement in the forthcoming Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration.

After all, the page was the first to announce Off-White™'s Nike Dunk Low "The 50" months ahead of Abloh's announcement.

Admittedly, Abloh did initially dismiss PY_RATES' horrid colorway mock-ups but didn't actually deny the outrageous release of 50 dunks, 'cuz that part was accurate.

Anyways, PY_RATES didn't expound on details about Supreme x Louis Vuitton 2.0 but the news was swiftly picked up by other leakers across social media.

The news, if true, raises many questions. The biggest one, of course, is: "Was the new collab ever under Virgil Abloh's supervision?"

The landmark Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection in 2017 was masterminded by Abloh peer Kim Jones, who spearheaded Louis Vuitton's menswear prior to Abloh's appointment.

But could Abloh really make more Supreme/Vuitton magic happen?

Well, it's not so far-fetched to think, given how prolific the late creative director was. The man basically redefined the word "collaboration," after all.

Highsnobiety has reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment.

While I pray Py Rates' "coming soon" means a 2022 release, who knows when (and even if) we'll see the Supreme x Louis Vuitton sequel.

It's not hard to imagine that a new collab between the two being even more legendary than the first, with Supreme back in its 2014 bag and Abloh's impact lingering at LV.

Plus, Supreme x Burberry brought back release brawls and block-by-block lines. Can you imagine the madness that a new LV Bogo tee would bring?