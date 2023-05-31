Supreme's New Vans Will Reignite That 2013 Feeling

We're less than 24 hours away from the 15th launch of Supreme's SS23 collection. As the last three months have come and gone, seemingly in the blink of an eye, the next offering feels like a nostalgic taste of the last decade. Enter Supreme x Vans.

Believe it or not, we're fast approaching the 30th anniversary of Supreme. In its 29 years of operation, we've come to expect one thing more than any other; collaborations.

Collaborations have quickly become to bread and butter of the brand, leading its global headlines and delivering unfaltering levels of shock value. From luxury beds to Skittles, air hockey tables, Vans, The North Face jackets, and more, collabs and 'Preme are synonymous.

Within its extensive catalog of collaborations, TNF, Dickies, and Vans are frequent additions.

For SS23, Vans makes its return caked in dollar bills. The collection, which serves two of Vans' signature sneaker silhouettes, feels like a nostalgic reference to Supreme's FW13 collection, which offered a hefty selection of dollar-bill printed pieces, such as the unforgettable Franklin Shirt.

This time around, single dollar bills lend themselves as the print across the timeless Vans Era and skate-ready Skate Grosso Mid.

A concise selection, the Sktate Gross Mid pairs its graphic print with touches of black, pink, and off-white, while the Era comes in a singular, all-over patterned finish that screams with bold statement-making flair.

As is standard from any Supreme drop, you'll find the new Supreme x Vans collection touching down online on Thursday, June 1, with a further release hitting Japan on June 3.