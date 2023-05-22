Air Hockey? Supreme's Making an Arcade of the Home

Whether Supreme is dead or not – the judgment is yours alone to make – there's one thing about the red-boxed brand we can say with absolute certainty; it continues to reign as the king of accessories.

There's plenty of fun to be had in a Supreme season. Amongst the apparel pieces that demand attention, like Tramine Emory's palatable denim offerings, collaborations remain the brand's biggest draw. Every season packs a punch, but an air hockey table? That might just take the cake.

It'd be hard to argue that Supreme's most desirable collaborations aren't with The North Face, but there's plenty more to feast your eyes on. Whether that's some Kim Kardashian-approved Yohji Yamamoto, Umbro, Clarks Originals, or Dr. Martens, it's an exciting arena to step into.

Supreme

Collaborative apparel is good fun and all, but it's the accessories category where 'Preme really goes wild.

A luxury bed or some co-branded Skittles are pretty hard to match, but if you've ever dreamt of transforming your home into an arcade, SS23 is the season for you.

Ahead of this week's drop, which is the 25th of the season so far, Surpeme Community has shared a look at what to expect.

Supreme

Amongst some slick denim, studded wallets, key chains, and belts in collaboration with Hollywood Trading Company, the air hockey table of dreams rears its head.

Created alongside Valley, this 7-foot beast features three Bogos, full LED backlighting, LED rails, corner downs, and legs, and a built-in scoring system.

While I can't begin to imagine how big of a gaff you need to have to justify the casual purchase of a full-length air hockey table, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't snag one given the opportunity. Air hockey afters? Say no more.