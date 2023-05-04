Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
So Who Exactly *Is* Taylor Swift Dating?!

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

When Taylor Swift split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month, the internet immediately turned its attention to serial-dater-at-the-time Pete Davidson to swoop in and make everything better.

Alas, that did not happen and Davidson, at the time of writing at least, is dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Good for him.

But what about Taylor Swift? Well, according to New York Post reports on April 28, the 33 year old was rumored to be dating F1 star Fernando Alonso, a surprising whisper that began gathering momentum after the Spaniard posted one of Swift’s songs on his TikTok.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alonso even followed up with a second post featuring another Swift track, although at the time of writing, neither has confirmed or denied.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

However — and it’s a big however — put Alonso and Swift on ice for now, because there’s another rumor bubbling away in the dating boiling pot, this time regarding The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Reports this week are suggesting that the 34 year old Londoner and Swift have been dating for some time now. In January 2023, Healy brought out Taylor Swift during a The 1975 show at the O2 and rumors are that the pair could be ready to go public on their new-found relationship as soon as this weekend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Swifties will likely be well aware that this isn’t the first time Healy and Swift are rumored to have been dating. Reports of a romance first surfaced back in 2014 after the pair were pictured together at a Brit Awards afterparty alongside Nick Grimshaw and Ellie Goulding. Again though, at the time of writing, neither party have commented on the rumors.

Whether Swift’s new partner in fact turns out to be Alonso or Healy (or neither for that), I’m sure you’ll agree with me when I say it’s pretty refreshing to see a Pete Davidson-less dating rumor. For now, anyway.

