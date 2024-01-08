Now It's Selena Gomez vs Kylie Jenner vs Taylor Swift & Timothee Chalamet?

The girlies are fighting again, apparently. According to internet sleuths and lipreaders who parsed a blink-and-you’d-miss-it moment at the 2024 Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner's beef has not been squashed, and now both Taylor Swift and Timothée Chalamet are involved. Allegedly.

After 2023's explosive beef between Gomez and Kylie Jenner BFF Hailey Bieber, stans of Gomez believe that Jenner has since held a grudge against the Only Murders In The Building star.

This was seemingly confirmed when they dug into an alleged incident at the Golden Globes, wherein Gomez seemingly asked Jenner for a picture with her current beau, Timothée Chalamet.

There’s a lot to digest here, so let’s take it step by step.

Gomez, looking sharp in a fitted red Armani dress, attended the ceremony without new boyfriend Bennie Blanco. Chalamet, there for his role in Wonka, brought his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to the Golden Globes for their first very official outing together.

The camera operators did not miss any chance to swoop over the young stars canoodling at their table.

At one point during the festivities, Gomez was seen approaching the couple, then scurrying over to friend Taylor Swift’s table (Swift was nominated for her Eras tour movie) to talk with Swift and Keleigh Sperry, another BFF.

According to the internet (whose musings should always be taken with the largest grain of salt), it looks like Gomez tells Swift and Sperry that she had asked to take a picture with A Rainy Day in New York co-star Chalamet and was rebuffed by Jenner, who told Gomez she could not pose with her man.

For what it’s worth, Jenner has been media trained by the gatekeeper of all gatekeepers, mother Kris Jenner, so Gomez stans immediately assumed that this supposed diss was possible.

Jenner ought to be choosy with photos regardless of who's asking, after all, so there may not be a slight here after all. Plus, who's to say that Gomez even asked for a photo in the first place? And the fact that Jenner has "liked" a photo of Swift and Sperry seems to signify that there's no gaffe here.

However, the additional drama brought by last year's Gomez vs Bieber drama does indeed complicate things.

It’s very difficult to lipread what anyone would be saying in a crowded ballroom in Los Angeles from your couch but when has that stopped stan Twitter from forcing these young women into imagined (though admittedly could-be-real) squabbles? Never, the answer is never.

The Globes are known as the messiest (in a fun way) awards show, likely because of the sheer mass of star power coming together in the Beverly Hilton Hotel — these are multi-medium awards, with nominees from all corners of the industry. The open bar probably doesn't help.

The Emmys and Oscars celebrate solely TV and movies, respectively, and famously have tighter reins on how celebs imbibe throughout the evening.

Thus, the Golden Globes is the “rowdier” of the award shows, with this year's highlights including Jennifer Lawrence jokingly threatening to leave if she doesn’t win and Emma Stone teasingly calling Swift an A-hole in the press room. Even these modest jokes would be frowned upon at the sterner ceremonies.

The Globes are supposed to be fun!

This is important, as it gets to the heart of the supposed gossip in question: Selena asking to take a pic with Chalamet.

It’s not weird for celebs at the Globes to pose in pictures with the most random groupings of people. Much like Met Gala bathroom selfies, Golden Globes pics give us civilians the clearest glimpses of how celebs might socialize IRL, albeit in designer gowns in front of hundreds of live cameras.

What's caught everyone's attention is that there might still be bad blood in this grouping of particular stars, going off their supposed interactions at the 2024 Globes.

The bad blood goes way, way back, but picked up in 2023 during that aforementioned event wherein Hailey Bieber supposedly shaded Gomez in a TikTok, referencing the actor’s once-upon-a-time relationship with Hailey's now-husband Justin Bieber.

Kylie supposedly got in the middle of the TikTok beef with a video that fans thought was taking a dig at Gomez’s eyebrows, of all things.

Jenner denied that she was engaging in pettiness, but that didn’t stop Gomez stans from declaring war on Bieber and Jenner, dropping aggressive Instagram comments like so many bombs.

There was also much following and unfollowing from fans, as you'd expect.

Even the parties involved seemed unsure of what was going on as they also followed and unfollowed each other.

The back and forth even inspired fans to attempt decodes of celebrity Instagram "likes" and TikTok background music until Gomez told her troops to stand down, summer finally bloomed, and everyone went about their business.

Enter this 2024 Golden Globes moment, which is a clear sign — to the Gomez stans, at least — that all is not well between Gomez and Jenner. As for Swift, Chalamet, and Sperry, they seem to simply be innocent bystanders.

It would be nice to think that any feud among all of these young celebs (including, even unwittingly, Swift and Chalamet) is entirely fabricated by their fanbases but it’s equally spicy to imagine that even at one of Hollywood's most prestigious nights (and fun! don’t forget the fun!) these celebs are still taking petty digs at each other.

Well, at least Jenner is. But those are just allegations, remember, and she did "like" Sperry's post-Globes Instagram photo of herself and Swift so, who's to say, really?

You’d think they’d have bigger things to worry about traipsing around the Beverly Hilton, like keeping their dresses taped up and practicing their polite “I am happy for the winner’ smiles.

You know, normal award show things. Alas, it looks like the beginning of 2024 will play out on stan Twitter and TikTok yet again, and we’re all just destined to have to follow it to the bitter end.

Or at least until the next time that they’re all in the same room together again.