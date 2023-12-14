Sign up to never miss a drop
Zoë Kravitz Is Freezing 

in Style

Varying degrees of A-listers turned out for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday party in New York City on December 13, but some clearly had a better time than others when faced with the frighteningly low degrees outside. Poor Zoë Kravitz was all bundled up for a chilly walk home from the Lower East Side and she looked like she was not feeling the party vibes. 

The party, judging from pictures of the arrivals, was wall-to-wall with members of Swift’s ever-evolving squad. Kravitz, despite her seemingly displeased look in these pics, has long been friends with Taylor and they’ve been partying together in the Big Apple for almost a decade.

Just days before T-Swift’s party, even, the pair were in Brooklyn with Selena Gomez and Cara Delavigne, so let’s not assume that Kravitz wasn’t having fun. But she does not look thrilled to be out, as they say, in these cold, cold streets. 

Still, Kravitz looks as stylish as always in this wintery ensemble, grimace included. 

While many of the attendees wore body-con dresses over bare legs, Kravitz was all bundled up in black pants and a big wool coat. Her red socks were the only warm thing for blocks, worn with her square-toed boots, her hair down, and a tan shoulder bag that contrasts against all the black. Kravitz sorta looked like someone dragged her out from under a blanket on her couch to party on a school night in New York City, where it was almost officially freezing at 35°F. 

Could anyone be more determined than Kravitz to get back to her Williamsburg abode? It sure doesn’t look like it. She might have been better off staying inside the party, warmed by the sheer star power of the event, which went on well past anyone’s bedtime.

  Zoe Kravitz leaves Taylor Swift's 34th birthday party in New York

Zoë Kravitz Is Freezing
