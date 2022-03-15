Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Is Not a Drill: Telfar Is Opening a Store in NYC

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Who said New York City is dead? A Telfar flagship store is coming to the Big Apple later this year, marking the brand's first foray into brick-and-mortar retail.

Telfar Clemens announced the move on The Breakfast Club, Power 105.1's beloved morning radio show.

Appearing alongside frequent collaborators Ian Isiah and Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, the designer recounted the beginnings of his design career (selling deconstructed Hanes T-shirts) and Telfar's eventual explosion on the fashion scene.

"For a really long time, I just didn't get a review," Clemens reflected. "It took 10 years to really get fashion attention."

Clemens also addressed the controversial pricing of his new Circle bag, a style that retails for $567 — more than double Telfar's Large Shopping Bag.

"It has more features; the strap is detachable. It's a different bag that's a different price," he put it simply.

"There are designer bags that are way more expensive," he concluded, clarifying that the price of Telfar's hero accessory — the Shopping Bag — will not increase.

Now, back to the main event: "We're opening a store this year in New York City," Clemens announced.

"We're still deciding where that's going to be. I don't want to say too much about it but we're opening a store this year."

A couple of potential locations: Telfar's South Street Seaport headquarters, Clemens' native Queens.

Wherever and whenever it opens, get ready to wait on some very long lines.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
