Teyana Taylor's Abs Made Me Look Up Gym Memberships (Again)

Anyone else cancel their Grubhub delivery after seeing all those abs at the amfAR gala? 'Cause same.

The perennial formal event went down during Cannes on May 25, with some stylish presences putting the midriff agenda in full (sculpted) swing for the red carpet. Let's dive into them a bit.

First, we had Teyana Taylor take the red carpet in a stunning Monot Spring/Summer 2022 dress, which bore a daring asymmetrical sleeve-to-sleeve cutout spanning across the abdomen — again reminding us of her insane abs.

In addition to being a talented musician and walking street style inspo (only she could pull off a streetwear-influenced beekeepers 'fit), Taylor is undoubtedly body goals.

Since her internet-breaking star moment in Ye's "Fade" video, folks have searched high and low for the workout routine behind Taylor's ultra-toned physique.

The secret? Simply "dancing and performing," according to Taylor herself.

The amfAR gala also saw Lori Harvey hit the scene as the woman in red, courtesy of an eye-catching LaQuan Smith gown. And like Taylor's outfit, Harvey's featured a tummy cutout showcasing the model's goal-worthy abs.

Harvey is another face who frequently has the internet scouring for the secrets to her fitness success. In case you're wondering about her regime, the effortless style star is a Pilates girlie (plus she adds some cardio).

From the looks, Elsa Hosk was also in on the midriff group chat for the amfAR gala. The model appeared in a sheer, off-the-shoulder Helsa dress with — you guessed it — a stomach cutout.

As if the ladies' separate appearances didn't already make me want to take a run (or three) around the block, Taylor and Harvey linked up for an ab-to-ab flick together later in the evening.

Elsa may have been absent from the midriff amfAR linkup. But that didn't stop me from asking Siri about at-home workout plans. There's still enough time for me to work on my summer body, right? No? Maybe next year?