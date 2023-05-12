Only Teyana Taylor Could Pull off a Supreme Beekeper Outfit

Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who's the flyest of them all? Teyana Taylor, of course.

Taylor attended the White Men Can't Jump premiere on May 11 in Los Angeles alongside co-stars Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, and Lauren Harrier. For the event, the since-retired musician donned an outfit that confirmed she's truly all the buzz (pun intended).

Taylor wore a multicolor Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 outfit, including a GORE-TEX PACLITE lightweight shell jacket, matching trousers, and — wait for it — a beekeeper's hat. Your local bee caretaker could never.

Actually, Taylor's headpiece was a Supreme-branded bucket hat equipped with a veil, giving off the vibes of an apiarist's protective headwear.

Nonetheless, it was a pretty fire ensemble — undoubtedly an outfit only a stylish presence like Taylor could effortlessly pull off.

Of course, Taylor — the sneakerhead she is — didn't leave us without some rare and impressive sneaker action. At first glance, I thought she sported her upcoming Air Jordan 1 collab on-foot. However, after zooming in on her shoes, Taylor wore Louis Vuitton's extremely-coveted Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker collaboration, specifically the red and white pairs stamped with LV's unmistakable monogram.

Despite the New Balance presence in the film's trailer, many attendees followed in Taylor's footsteps with Nike kicks for the premiere After all, the original film starred Nike's classic Air Command FORCE.

Given the abundance of heat on the red carpet (Taylor's included), I suspect we'll be in for more footwear moments in the White Men Can't Jump remake, which hits Hulu on May 19.