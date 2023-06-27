An Intimate Look at Paris Fashion Week With Photographer Paris Mumpower

The doors have officially closed on another season of Paris Fashion Week. From Pharrell's LV debut to Rick Owens, Jacquemus, and Givenchy, there's plenty to look forward to from SS24; too much, perhaps.

While we cool off before September's Fall/Winter schedule takes dominance, friend of Highsnobiety and photographer Paris Mumpower provides an intimate look and personal insights on everything that unfolded at Paris Fashion Week.

Teyana Taylor, Rick Owens

Paris Mumpower

Even though the show was a sea of attendees in all-black Rick Owens everything, there was no missing Teyana Taylor when she arrived. In a full-body jumpsuit and the signature Rick boots and shades, she had everyone’s heads turning.

Botter, Noah Cyrus

Paris Mumpower

From Marine Serre to Botter, Noah Cyrus was everywhere this Paris Fashion Week! She and Pinkus were incredible in their hooded looks when I ran into them between the shows.

Ludovic

Paris Mumpower

Ludovic de Saint Sernin was by far my favorite show of the season. Beyond the beautiful collection and models, the location really put the show over the top. The National Archives Museum, Hotel de Soubise, fit the attitude and color palette of the collection perfectly.

Ziggy Chen

Paris Mumpower

Ziggy Chen is definitely a designer you don’t want to sleep on. They were sweet enough to dress me and give me a preview of the collection before the show happened. We went outside to hang out before it began where I found all of the models hanging out on a gorgeous Parisian terrace.

Bloody Dior

Paris Mumpower

I feel like everything revolves around Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week, which means street style photos flood the block every time a show is about to start. But instead of shooting against their concrete wall, Bloody and I realized there was such a beautiful garden across the street we’d never been to? His Marni outfit was one of my top favorites.