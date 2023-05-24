Teyana Taylor Finally Gets Her Air Jordan 1 Collab

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1

Release Date: June 1

Price: $150

Style Code: FJ0604-601

Teyana Taylor is many things: a style gem, cool mom, body goals, underrated musician, and talented dancer. For those who've been keeping up with the star since her My Super Sweet 16 days, it's no secret that she's also an OG sneakerhead, one finally in possession of her very own Air Jordan 1 collab.

Since her youth, Taylor has been in possession of some of the most coveted kicks. You might catch her in Off-White's Sail AJ4s one day, then the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2s the next day. Or she might be chilling in the house in a pair of Travis Scott's AJ1 Low "Reverse Mocha."

Taylor is not only a OG in the sneaker game, but she's a longtime and shining example of women's well-deserved inclusion in the sneaker industry, which continues to struggle to let go of its misogynistic ways.

Undoubtedly a well-regarded sneaker enthusiast (with past Reebok and adidas collabs under her belt), Taylor is now finally getting her flowers from a brand that frequently makes her rotation: the Jordan Brand.

After cutting the tape at the World of Flight opening, Teyana Taylor gets in the design chair for an Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 collab. If you recall, Aleali May tackled the Zoom CMFT with her "Califia" take.

Named "A Rose From Harlem" after one of her tracks (the song is actually called "Rose in Harlem"), the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 arrives in Chicago hues of red, black, and white with a hint of brown.

Playing on the shoe's name, rose thorns outline the famed Swoosh on the leather upper. Meanwhile, on the other side of the shoe, deliberately-exposed stitching surrounds a Black Swoosh.

In rounding off the shoe's details, the sneaker's name gets printed on the inner ankle flaps, while a "TEY" — short for Teyana, of course — graces the tongue.

Here's the thing: Taylor has been quietly teasing her collaboration for quite some time now. Throughout her Last Rose Motel tour, Taylor wore her forthcoming AJ1s quite a bit. Though, fans were probably distracted by her captivating farewell to music to think anything of the unreleased Jordan's bearing her name.

Not to mention, the Jordan Brand's Instagram account also subtly teased its 2023 linkup with Miss Taylor in celebration of its "Jordan Year," a.k.a. 20(23).

Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Bille Eilish, Nigel Sylvester, and Leikeli47 were among the 23 creatives shouted out on the account, hinting at possible collaborations and projects to come throughout the year.

While Taylor's Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT2 2 isn't necessarily my speed, I can undoubtedly appreciate them. The details on this shoe are pretty impressive — it's clear they have a story to tell regarding the rose (Taylor) from Harlem.

As a sucker for shoes backed by compelling narratives (A Ma Maniere's Nikes and any Joe Freshgoods collab are my faves), I'm quite intrigued to see the story that Taylor unravels with this pair.

Upon gifting a pair to celeb friends like Lil Wayne and Erykah Badu, Taylor confirmed that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 collab will drop on June 1. Finally.

This article was published on February 12 and updated on May 23.