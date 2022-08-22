The Arrivals FW22 Collection Has...Arrived

With fall four weeks away, it's time to consider switching out our wardrobes in pursuit of layers, taking our focus to outerwear. For The Arrivals, it's a natural transition, putting its expertise to work, and the arrival of its FW22 collection proves it.

Posted up out of New York City, The Arrivals has continually proven to be a real contender in the world of outerwear. A space not easily infiltrated thanks to leaders the likes of Stone Island, C.P. Company, and Moncler, with years of history.

Despite fierce competition, the fun-loving, explorative, and functional design ethos of The Arrivals has allowed the brand to find its footing, excel, and establish a cult base since its emergence.

The arrival of the brand's FW22 collection, for both men and women, highlights a selection of pieces that have been established as signatures, including leather and shearling finishes. In a bid to continually evolve the brand, core pieces such as the "Kala III" and "Moya V" are revitalized in new earthy tones, contrasted by vivid pops of intense color with "Flare," "Turf," and "Pollen."

In and amongst the heavy-hitting fabrications demanded of the season, the collection also introduces the second iteration of the Space Pack Series, which offers a collection of ultralight packable eco-down pieces constructed from certified 100% post-consumer textiles.

All in all, comprising a total of 9 pieces in a range of colorways for a total of 40 options, the initial drop of The Arrivals FW22 collection will touch down online on August 23.