The Gift of Fossil: Editor’s Picks

As the hands of the clock turn, the days dwindle, and the countdown to Christmas ensues, some find themselves at the daunting crossroads of purchasing a fashionably challenged sweater or opting for the emotionally voided yet ever-so-accessible gift card as holiday presents for loved ones. Before you shamelessly take the plunge, venturing either direction and further initiating secondhand embarrassment on our account—allow your friends at Highsnobiety to make this holiday season a bit less frightening for those near and dear to you. Heaven knows no one needs another ugly, eczema-inflaming, itchy Christmas sweater added to the pile of many that sit at the bottom of the closet, haunting your wardrobe like the ghost of Christmas past. With a little help from Santa’s chicest elves (or rather the premier watchmaker and accessories brand Fossil), here’s a one-stop shop that might just save Christmas—along with your gift-giving reputation. Thank us later!

Fossil

Brand: Fossil

Model: Heritage D-Link Glitz Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Necklace

Key Features: Gold-tone stainless steel necklace with lobster clasp and signature D-link design with crystals.

Price: $70

Buy: Fossil and select retailers.

Editor’s Notes: You know how some pieces of jewelry have sentimental value, how a single necklace can tell the stories of generations past? Well, the Fossil Heritage Jewelry collection has all the intrigue of pieces with a rich history but materialized in a remarkably current design. The Heritage D-Link necklace, a standout from the collection, plays off of iconic hardware and refined finishes that are rooted in the storied craftsmanship of Fossil. Embellished with crystals, the D-link design calls for immediate admiration whether worn layered with other styles from the Heritage collection or solo as the main character of your ensemble.

Fossil

Brand: Fossil

Model: Raquel Three-Hand Date Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

Key Features: Rose-tone stainless steel, a brown dial with a crystal inner frame, and a brushed and polished rose gold-tone 7-link bracelet.

Price: $195.00

Buy: Fossil and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Nowadays rose gold is all the rage, and it would only make sense to extend that notion to “watchwear.” An effortlessly elevated keepsake, the Raquel is a staple style in Fossil’s roster of standout timepieces. Revisiting a classic from their archives, the brand harnesses its past to design a future adorned with crystals and stunning mother-of-pearl dials—all packaged in the compact body of the Raquel.

Fossil

Brand: Fossil

Model: Lennox Flap Crossbody

Key Features: Smooth Cowhide Leather, 1 zipper pocket, 3 slide pockets, adjustable Crossbody Strap, 1 Back Slide Pocket, and gold-tone hardware.

Price: $295

Buy: Fossil and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: An ode to classic American style and the distinct design codes that have made Fossil the best in class, the Lennox Flap Crossbody bag proves just why the artisan watchmaker is no one-trick pony. The brand has leveraged their knack for attention to detail, cutting-edge design, and a timeless aesthetic to breathe life into the physical manifestation of an expertly crafted handbag that transcends trends. The Lennox Flap Crossbody bag boasts a rich, smooth-grain leather body, with contrasting stitching, complemented by gold-tone stud accents.

Fossil

Brand: Fossil

Model: Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

Key Features: Gold-tone sunray watch face, crystal topring, and flexible band to fit any finger.

Price: $150

Buy: Fossil and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: If the regular timepiece on your wrist doesn’t do it for you, the arrival of Fossil’s Watch Ring might be elevated accent you’ve been longing for. One of the premier watchmaker’s more unconventional offerings, this conversation piece approaches the tried-and-true timeless essence of a vintage watch but scaled down into a more stylish treasure fit for any finger. The ring’s design maintains all the allure and functionality of a full-scale timepiece, including a blinged-out topring, and a sunray watch face.

Fossil

Brand: Fossil

Model: Carraway Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch

Key Features: Silver-tone two-layered dial, stainless steel 7-link bracelet, 2-pusher foldover clasp, and water resistant.

Price: $190

Buy: Fossil and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: The Carraway style serves as the perfect blend of modern and classic. The sleek two-layered dial timepiece draws inspiration from the architectural style that defined the early 20th century. The dimension around the case emulates sculptural lines of beloved landmarked skyscrapers of the 1920s evoking the effortless beauty of a New York City skyline.