Merrell 1TRL x Highsnobiety: Redefine Outdoor Exploration

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

The latest footwear collaboration from Highsnobiety is arriving this week, and it’s a two-parter. Both lightweight, and both made with the latest tech and design from 40-year-plus-old outdoor footwear specialist, Merrell. 

Marking our second collaborative sneaker release of the year (following our Lacoste collaboration, in January), these two slip-on sneakers, a Hydro Mule and Jungle Moc, are part of Merrell 1TRL, a premium footwear line created by the American label, but given a Highsnobiety twist: Bespoke panels, exclusive colorways, and an ever so slightly exaggerated profile. 

Its outdoor exploration redefined to mean any kind of outdoors, the city included.

The Hydro Mule’s lightweight and breathable mesh base is encased in an EVA foam outer shell and comes in stone with brown accents and co-branded details. 

If it looks a little familiar, that’s good because it is: the slip-on is an evolution of Merrell’s Hydro Runner, so it’s got active footwear tech at its disposal. It’s also got FloatPro™ Foam midsole, which makes it lightweight and comfortable, and BLOOM® performance foam, which is cool because it’s made of algae biomass collected in the process of making green water into clean water.

The other half of the collaboration is the Jungle Moc, a laceless sneaker crafted with a breathable mesh and pig suede upper. 

It comes in a peyote and breeze topaz colorway – let your imagination swim in those words for a second: peyote, breeze, and topaz – and is designed to offer all-day comfort through its lightweight EVA foam (not BLOOM® but recycled) midsole, and includes Merrell’s sticky rubber outsole for durable traction.

Both will be released on March 13 and available online from the Highsnobiety Shop as well as the Highsnobiety iOS App and our newly opened Berlin flagship store

