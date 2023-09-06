The North Face Doesn't Need Supreme To Do Denim GORE-TEX

Is there any more deliciously unconventional blending of textiles than denim and GORE-TEX? What an odd combo: one of the hardiest organic weaves combined with a comparatively young technical membrane.

And thus, 17th-century workwear meets late-20th innovation in The North Face's Fall/Winter 2023 denim GORE-TEX capsule. You got your peanut butter in my chocolate.

The line immediately reminded me of the denim GORE-TEX parka issued for Supreme and The North Face's Spring/Summer 2015 collection, an early iteration of TNF's new collection.

Of course, this isn't the first union of GORE-TEX and denim.

There are also the ample GORE-TEX-lined denim goods put forth by nanamica and The North Face Purple Label, the Japan-only imprint overseen by nanamica head Eiichiro Homma, for instance, Even venerable outdoor label Burton has previously explored this strange combo.

But The North Face's denim GORE-TEX capsule may be the Western branch of TNF's most expansive investigation of the conceit.

Currently rolling out on The North Face's website and at select flagship stores, TNF's seasonal denim GORE-TEX collection comprises a trio of archetypal TNF items: a '92 reversible Nuptse puffer, Mountain Jacket, and corresponding pant. Everything you need to achieve bizarre denim fades.

Everything in this collection is lined with GORE-TEX (duh) for the waterproofing you'd expect of the membrane — still crazy to imagine wearing waterproof jeans, no? — and the Mountain items are also hit with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish to ensure that drizzles roll off the wearer's back.

GORE-TEXified denim certainly is not for everyone. For folks craving convention, there are always gonna be plenty of classic GORE-TEX TNF items.

But if you can appreciate a funky fabric mix that's a welcome reprieve from the norm, suit up in a weather-resistant Canadian tux.