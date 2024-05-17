The North Face's New Outdoor Sneakers Are Laceless Wonders

When you think of The North Face, the brand's timeless puffers tend to be the first piece that come to mind, and understandably so (the coats are classics). The North Face has also blessed us with some pretty nice shoes over the years, from sporty sandals to padded jackets for the feet. The North Face's impressive footwear collection is growing, having added a new and all-cool outdoor sneaker to the mix.

The name of The North Face's latest shoe is the TOWNT II GORE-TEX. Wait, TOWNT II? What happened to TOWNT I?

The North Face's original TOWNT sneaker dropped in 2020 and seems to have become somewhat of a quiet banger overseas. The TOWNT supplied a pretty nice hiking-ready setup, finished with durable, waterproof uppers and practical bungee laces.

And let's not forget the rugged Vibram sole (yes, we see you, bright yellow badge).

The name "TOWNT" is a mashup of "town" and "mountain," apparently speaking to the sneaker's all-terrain charm.

The North Face Japan

The North Face TOWNT II GORE-TEX is the evolution of the original TOWNT, keeping up the OG's outdoor appeal with a few neat upgrades. To start us out, the TOWNT part two is now free of shoelaces. This ingenious change embraces an even easier fit with a zipper system, making it a breeze to slip on and off.

The TOWNT II's upper is not just intriguing, it's also incredibly functional. Crafted from sturdy KEVLAR ripstop nylon and waterproof GORE-TEX, this North Face sneaker is ready for rainy days and tough enough for rough terrains. In other words, whether a downpour or a rocky trail, the TOWNT II has your back — well, your feet.

Like the TOWNT, the North Face's sequel shoe also rounds out with a cushy yet grippy Vibram sole, which reminds me of ROA's hiking shoes. Some social media commentary even mentioned how The North Face's lace-free sneakers gave them "ROA vibes."

Four years after the original, The North Face's TOWNT II sneakers step into the scene starting on May 24. Fans can catch the laceless outdoor shoes at The North Face stores and its website.

'Tis another win for the outdoor bois (and the laceless shoe craze).