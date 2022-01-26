The Caves Called – Vibram x Roa Hiking Answered

Brand: Vibram x Roa Hiking

Model: Andreas and Katharina

Release Date: Available now

Price: $449-518

Buy: Online at Roa Hiking

Editor's Notes: If your brand of wearing Arc'teryx is TikTok shenanigans involving fully-clothed showers or pouring bottles of champagne over yourself in clubs, finishing the look with a pair of terrain-ready kicks may not be priority number one – but who knows?

Trips up the peaks, around the lakes, or anything in-between, call for a sturdy set of footwear, a pair that'll offer all-around weather protection, support, and responsiveness.

Such elements can be sought and found from Arc and Salomon, even HOKA depending on the terrain of choice, but a perfecting pairing that'll leave you doubt-free is Roa Hiking (clues in the name) and Vibram.

Vibram are, of course, leaders in the world of high-performance rubber soles and the bread to Roa's butter. The two have come together to offer a cohort of footwear that are equipped to tackle mountains and be styled to city life – a gorp win-win.

With the CAVE capsule collection, the timeless Andreas is dressed up in brown suede or Cordura nylon, while the newly designed Katharina takes on the same fabrications in brown and green, respectively.

Both come fitted with the best-in-class Vibram Megagrip sole, which will keep you firmly planted on wet peaks, and that battered concrete you're still waiting for the local council to fix. Figures.

