Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Caves Called – Vibram x Roa Hiking Answered

Written by Sam Cole
Vibram
1 / 7

Brand: Vibram x Roa Hiking

Model: Andreas and Katharina

Release Date: Available now

Price: $449-518

Buy: Online at Roa Hiking

Editor's Notes: If your brand of wearing Arc'teryx is TikTok shenanigans involving fully-clothed showers or pouring bottles of champagne over yourself in clubs, finishing the look with a pair of terrain-ready kicks may not be priority number one – but who knows?

Trips up the peaks, around the lakes, or anything in-between, call for a sturdy set of footwear, a pair that'll offer all-around weather protection, support, and responsiveness.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Such elements can be sought and found from Arc and Salomon, even HOKA depending on the terrain of choice, but a perfecting pairing that'll leave you doubt-free is Roa Hiking (clues in the name) and Vibram.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vibram are, of course, leaders in the world of high-performance rubber soles and the bread to Roa's butter. The two have come together to offer a cohort of footwear that are equipped to tackle mountains and be styled to city life – a gorp win-win.

With the CAVE capsule collection, the timeless Andreas is dressed up in brown suede or Cordura nylon, while the newly designed Katharina takes on the same fabrications in brown and green, respectively.

Both come fitted with the best-in-class Vibram Megagrip sole, which will keep you firmly planted on wet peaks, and that battered concrete you're still waiting for the local council to fix. Figures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM990CP2 Grey Multi
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSNovablast 2 SPS Smoke Grey Piedmont Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 9 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Balaclavas to Tackle the Cold Weather Face First
  • Vibram’s Scaly Toe Shoes Slither Into the Lunar New Year
  • In "Cave Stone," Nike's Incredibly Chonky Air Max Sneaker Goes Hard
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now