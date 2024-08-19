The North Face's Laceless Trekking Shoe Is a Beauty & Beast

The North Face is back with another outdoor shoe that puts the "wild" in wilderness. Feast your eyes upon the brand's latest lace-free wonder: the Graval slip-on.

The North Face truly goes beast mode with its Graval, which rolls off the production belt as this super chunked-up trail runner finished with an extremely sleek design.

The slip-on's upper showcases a range of textures, including some stretchy textures for wiggle room and security. Buttery sturdy materials also wrap the shoe, assumably to better protect it from the outdoor elements and for stylistic purposes.

Honestly, the Graval is quite literally the brand's VECTIV Taraval sneaker without shoelaces.

Like the beefy outdoor sneaker (and its Salomon-level sandal sibling), The North Face's laceless Graval shoe receives this thickset sole loaded with cushioning and immense grip, challenging terrains to do their worst. Of course, it can handle a clean, easy route as well.

The North Face Graval slip-on lands in two options, waterproof and non-waterproof, dressed in stunning earthy colorways like brown, olive green, black, and sandy taupe.

P.S. The easy-on shoes are now available at select The North Face stores if any TNF fans want to add them to their autumn trekking rotations.

With the fall promising The North Face's laceless sneaker, hopefully, a breezy slip-on sandal will follow in the summer, like with the VECTIV Taraval Breeze. Fingers crossed.