Stüssy Stylist Veneda Carter Made Timberland Eveningwear

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
timberland-veneda-carter-boots-release-date (5)
Timberland
Multihyphenate creative Veneda Carter is likely best known for her work styling Stüssy's slick-looking seasonal collections but she oughta gain new infamy for a collaborative capsule that she launched with Timberland on September 15.

The workwear company brought in Carter to remix some of its staple workwear, including the inimitable 6-Inch Boot, transformed into both a glossy nubuck stomper and stiletto-heeled shoe ready for a night on the town.

In fact, much of the Veneda Carter x Timberland collection looks like workwear gone eveningwear. The shoes are accompanied by an exclusive ripstop nylon clothing collection pieced together under the supervision of Timberland creative director Christopher Raeburn.

Flowing capes, balaclavas, baggy cargo pants, and even a draping gown are on hand, evoking a sense of DIY retro-chic, which is exactly the point.

“Growing up in the ‘90s and 2000s, I was super fascinated by hip-hop culture and how Timbs were styled and worn by some of my favorite artists,” said Carter in a statement.

“To have the opportunity to work with Timberland to create my own personal spins on their icon has been such a cool experience. This is a brand I’ve loved for years — they really created boot culture and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Boot culture indeed. Veneda Carter's Timberland collaboration launches at flagship Timberland stores and select partners on September 15, ushering in a new era of progressive workwear.

The apparel collection will be especially limited, as mentioned earlier, but the boots aren't exactly available in generous supply, either.

Timberland
As Stüssy enters Fall 2022 with some heavy-hitting footwear team-ups and fashion partnerships, Timberland has been holding its own collaborative weight.

Having just lunched a collection with legacy label CLOT, Timberland is also revving up a link-up with A-COLD-WALL* founder Samuel Ross, hinting at a not-so-distant future of heavy-hitting Timberland footwear drops.

  • PhotographerLiam MacRae
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
