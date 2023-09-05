Wait, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating??

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are really a thing? As in a couple? Looks like it.

According to reports months back, the two were rumored to be officially dating, with their relationship all but confirmed by paparazzi snaps of the pair out and about.

Since then it all went a little quiet. However, following the lull (where Kylie was presumably focusing on her cool girl rebrand) the pair were spotted cosying up together at a Beyoncé concert on September 5.

Both Jenner and Chalamet were first seen together in blurry photographs back in June that looked more like a Bigfoot sighting than a relationship reveal, but that's how these things tend to work these days.

After all, Kylie's sister, Kendall, initially revealed her relationship with Bad Bunny through grainy paparazzi pics so the trend has been established.

Romance murmurs were first kicked up when Kylie Jenner's car was seen parked at Timothée Chalamet's Los Angeles home in April 2023.

But before you start getting jokes off about 27-year-old Chalamet becoming Stormi's stepdad, the Jenner and Chalamet reportedly aren't serious (yet). Rather, Jenner and Chalamet are "keeping things casual," as Jenner is "having fun" with the actor, as one source put it.

When asked about wanting more kids during a recent cover story, though, Kylie Jenner revealed that she doesn't "have a number in my mind" and "whatever happens is meant to happen." Okay, now, we can cue the Chalamet stepdad banter.

In early April, an anonymous DM sent to Instagram-based celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi became the first tangible assertion — backing itself up with "multiple sources" of dubious origin — that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were the latest celebrity couple to make it official.

Some say the couple have been casually seeing each other since January's Paris Fashion Week festivities (Jenner and Chalamet both attended and had a brief encounter at Jean Paul Gaultier's guest-designed presentation by Haider Ackermann).

Back in January 2023, Jenner's on-off relationship with musician Travis Scott ended for the umpteenth time.

Sources close to the Kardashian-Jenners claimed that Kylie and Travis, who share two children, are done for good this time. However, Travis Scott recently commented "a beauty" under a Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram post featuring Jenner.

Still, neither Jenner, Chalamet, nor their respective reps have confirmed nor denied dating rumors — the Kardashians typically don't say a word to the press; they just hard-launch their relationships on IG.

Timothée Chalamet, though, doesn't really engage in high-profile couplings. The tank-top-loving Chanel ambassador typically avoids random flings, having only been linked to a few low-key relationships with famous women in the recent past, including Lily Rose Depp and Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Nonetheless, the mere thought of Jenner and Chalamet being romantically involved has the internet spiraling because of course it does.

Jenner's rumored relationship with Chalamet joins the growing thread of random celeb romances to blossom this spring, including her sister Kendall Jenner's relationship with global sensation Bad Bunny (just why, Benito?).

There's also the many other unconfirmed dating moments in the celeb sphere, like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio relationship mystery (one of many unknowns about Leo's dating life), Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' icky slobdown, and Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's sudden left-field relationship.

It's safe to say dating season is apparently going swimmingly for the rich and famous. Must be nice.

This article was published on April 18 and updated on September 5.