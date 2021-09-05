Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Timothée Chalamet Proves Shades Belong on the Red Carpet (Again)

Written by Isabelle Hore-Thorburn

There are few films with more buzz than Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of the sci-fi classic Dune, and there are few stars who can dominate the 78th Venice International Film Festival red carpet like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Chalamet teamed an eye-catching, black crystal-encrusted Haider Ackermann power suit with Cartier rings and bracelet, a vintage brooch, and of course, a pair of black shades.

His signature black sunglasses have become a red carpet staple in recent years. From his "Tin Man" look at Cannes to more casual Little Women press appearances, the actor has proven that shades really can make any outfit. 

Browse some of Timmy's best sunglasses moments above, and shop your own black shades below.

Browse a range of classic black sunglasses below

Port TangerSaudade Black Black Lens
$270.00
Sun BuddiesLiam Sunglasses
$165
Sun BuddiesCourtney Sunglasses
$165
Port TangerLeila Black Black Lens
$250.00
