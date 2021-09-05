Timothée Chalamet Proves Shades Belong on the Red Carpet (Again)

There are few films with more buzz than Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of the sci-fi classic Dune, and there are few stars who can dominate the 78th Venice International Film Festival red carpet like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Chalamet teamed an eye-catching, black crystal-encrusted Haider Ackermann power suit with Cartier rings and bracelet, a vintage brooch, and of course, a pair of black shades.

His signature black sunglasses have become a red carpet staple in recent years. From his "Tin Man" look at Cannes to more casual Little Women press appearances, the actor has proven that shades really can make any outfit.

Getty Images / David M. Benett 1 / 4

Browse some of Timmy's best sunglasses moments above, and shop your own black shades below.

Browse a range of classic black sunglasses below

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.