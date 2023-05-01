Your Guide to the 2023 Met Gala

This story was published on September 28, 2022 and updated on May 1, 2023

Happy first Monday of May. The 2023 Met Gala is finally here, meaning we're in for a night of high fashion birdwatching. Without fail, the annual extravaganza — a celebration of The Costume Institute's yearly fashion exhibit — results in some of the biggest celebrity style moments of the year (see: every outfit Rihanna has worn to the event).

Tonight, we'll be covering the affair live, tracking our favorite (and least favorite) 'fits from the night. In the meantime, we've rounded up everything we know about this year's Met Gala, from the theme to the A-listers expected to attend.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

Held on the first Monday of May, the 2023 Met Gala falls on May 1. Highsnobiety will begin covering the red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, so check back for real-time updates on the evening's headline-worthy looks.

What is the Met Gala theme for 2023?

The 2023 Met Gala is celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," an exhibition honoring the late designer. In line with the show, Met Gala guests are instructed to dress "in honor of Karl."

Pre-pandemic, a tribute to Lagerfeld — who died in 2019 — was reportedly in the works. The show was put on hold when COVID threw a wrench in the museum's exhibit schedule.

Organizing a Lagerfeld retrospective is no small task. The creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line, the German designer was one of fashion's most prolific creators. Assembling his body of work is as intimidating a feat as archiving Lagerfeld the person, a perfectly coiffed character with a penchant for dispensing aphorisms both astute and outrageous.

"At its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments," Andrew Bolton, head Costume Institute curator, told WWD. "We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that."

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will open to the public on May 5, 2023.

How much are Met Gala tickets?

The Met Gala isn't just a party — it's a fundraiser for The Costume Institute. This year, tickets have reportedly increased from $30,000 to $50,000 (inflation, baby).

That doesn't mean celebrities are shelling out for fashion's biggest night out. Typically, they attend on someone else's dime. Here's how it works: A designer or brand will pay for a table at the gala, an investment that starts at $275,000. The designer or brand then fills said table with celebrities it selects to dress. It's a win-win (sort of)!

Are the Kardashians invited to the Met Gala?

Who knows! In March, Page Six reported that the Kardashians are not invited. Weeks later, news broke that the famous family will, in fact, be attending. But don't expect to see the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan there — Kim will apparently attend with a single mystery sister in tow.

Of course, these are all rumors. Take them with a grain of salt.

Forget the Kardashians. Who else is going to the 2023 Met Gala?

The 2023 Met Gala will be hosted with the help of Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel — plus Vogue's Anna Wintour, of course.

Aside from the night's co-hosts, it's unclear who else will be attending — though we have an idea of the guest list, thanks to the celebrity rumor mill. Stars including Ice Spice, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and BLACKPINK's Jennie are reportedly confirmed to attend.

As for Rihanna, the First Lady of the Met Gala, it seems the Bad Gal will be making an appearance. Over the weekend, she posted a shot of herself decked out in a feathered Chanel look. Her caption — "not even Monday" — suggests that she'll be hitting the red carpet later tonight.