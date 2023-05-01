Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Your Guide to the 2023 Met Gala

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

This story was published on September 28, 2022 and updated on May 1, 2023

Happy first Monday of May. The 2023 Met Gala is finally here, meaning we're in for a night of high fashion birdwatching. Without fail, the annual extravaganza — a celebration of The Costume Institute's yearly fashion exhibit — results in some of the biggest celebrity style moments of the year (see: every outfit Rihanna has worn to the event).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Tonight, we'll be covering the affair live, tracking our favorite (and least favorite) 'fits from the night. In the meantime, we've rounded up everything we know about this year's Met Gala, from the theme to the A-listers expected to attend.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

Held on the first Monday of May, the 2023 Met Gala falls on May 1. Highsnobiety will begin covering the red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, so check back for real-time updates on the evening's headline-worthy looks.

What is the Met Gala theme for 2023?

The 2023 Met Gala is celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," an exhibition honoring the late designer. In line with the show, Met Gala guests are instructed to dress "in honor of Karl."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pre-pandemic, a tribute to Lagerfeld — who died in 2019 — was reportedly in the works. The show was put on hold when COVID threw a wrench in the museum's exhibit schedule.

Organizing a Lagerfeld retrospective is no small task. The creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line, the German designer was one of fashion's most prolific creators. Assembling his body of work is as intimidating a feat as archiving Lagerfeld the person, a perfectly coiffed character with a penchant for dispensing aphorisms both astute and outrageous.

"At its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments," Andrew Bolton, head Costume Institute curator, told WWD. "We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that."

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will open to the public on May 5, 2023.

How much are Met Gala tickets?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Met Gala isn't just a party — it's a fundraiser for The Costume Institute. This year, tickets have reportedly increased from $30,000 to $50,000 (inflation, baby).

That doesn't mean celebrities are shelling out for fashion's biggest night out. Typically, they attend on someone else's dime. Here's how it works: A designer or brand will pay for a table at the gala, an investment that starts at $275,000. The designer or brand then fills said table with celebrities it selects to dress. It's a win-win (sort of)!

Are the Kardashians invited to the Met Gala?

Who knows! In MarchPage Six reported that the Kardashians are not invited. Weeks later, news broke that the famous family will, in fact, be attending. But don't expect to see the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan there — Kim will apparently attend with a single mystery sister in tow.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, these are all rumors. Take them with a grain of salt.

Forget the Kardashians. Who else is going to the 2023 Met Gala?

The 2023 Met Gala will be hosted with the help of Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel — plus Vogue's Anna Wintour, of course.

Aside from the night's co-hosts, it's unclear who else will be attending — though we have an idea of the guest list, thanks to the celebrity rumor mill. Stars including Ice Spice, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and BLACKPINK's Jennie are reportedly confirmed to attend.

As for Rihanna, the First Lady of the Met Gala, it seems the Bad Gal will be making an appearance. Over the weekend, she posted a shot of herself decked out in a feathered Chanel look. Her caption — "not even Monday" — suggests that she'll be hitting the red carpet later tonight.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Arnar Mar JonssonSkel Hooded Jacket Beige/Chocolate
$935.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM991GGT Green/Grey/Tan
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Arnar Mar JonssonSkel Hooded Jacket Beige/Chocolate
$935.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now