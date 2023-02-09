EXCLUSIVE: For Spring, TOMMY JEANS Explores Street Driving Culture

Did you hear? TOMMY JEANS is riding a wave right now.

Fresh off the back of late 2022 collaborations with British designer Martine Rose and Patta, the sub-line of Tommy Hilfiger returns for Spring 2023 to reconnect with its hip-hop roots and explore modern driving street culture through a progressive, local lens.

For the latest installment of Tommy Collection by TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is reconnecting with its roots and exploring the driving street culture through a progressive, local lens.

Pulling up in the world of lowriding in Japan’s Chicano culture, Tommy Collection by TOMMY JEANS enlisted London-based photographer Theo Cottle to travel to emerse himself amidst Japan’s Chicano culture, and capture an array of intimate portraits of the lowrider community.

The cast is made up of an ensemble of American lowrider and garage owners, rappers and tattoo artists, all of which are doused in the new and extensive 55-piece collection.

No punches have been held when it comes to the pieces themselves either.

Modern staples like the Chicago windbreaker and Aiden baggy denim jeans have been given a colorful, seasonal twist, while a color-blocked parka and nylon hockey pullover scream nineties nostalgia.

In truth, Tommy Hilfiger didn’t really go anywhere. That being said, if it did fall off the periphery, Spring’s Tommy Collection by TOMMY JEANS capsule will put it firmly back on the radar.