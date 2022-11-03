Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Martine Rose For Tommy Jeans Is Wild, As Expected

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Martine Rose is undoubtedly one of fashion’s most exciting designers. Since establishing her eponymous label in London back in 2007, the British-Jamaican creative has become renowned for taking the weird, and making it cool.

In fact, that has been her mantra throughout her career thus far: morphing things from being unnatural, to, well, natural.

Since (quite accurately) describing herself as “probably the best designer in the world,” Rose has gone onto work with Nike on numerous occasions (the most recent of which being that Shox collab), and has seen her garments worn by some of entertainment’s biggest names, including Rhianna earlier this year.

Tommy Jeans
Now, as we enter the backend of 2022, Rose has further cemented herself as one of the industry's most sought-after designers, by teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy Jeans for a gender-inclusive capsule for Fall/Winter 2022 — arguably her most high-profile link-up to-date.

The capsule — which spans 35 pieces — is born from a mutual affinity for sportswear, and comprises modern wardrobe essentials that fuse streetwear style with signature prep details (check out the ties, in particular).

“I really enjoyed being able to explore American subculture and create a campaign that not only celebrates, but rightly spotlights marginalized communities,” said Rose on the collection.

“TOMMY HILFIGER has always been a brand that I’ve drawn inspiration from, so this partnership was such a natural and organic marriage.”

Tommy Jeans
From varsity jackets and hoodies, to puffer and robe-coats, each garment within the collection has been remixed with pop details, over-dye finishes, and Martine’s signature patterns.

Slated to be landing at Tommy Jeans stores and online on November 7, 2022, Martine Rose x Tommy Jeans plays with color and graphics on typically exaggerated proportions, which, in turn, brings a streetwear vibe to a collection tinted with tongue-in-cheek irony.

