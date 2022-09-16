Trophy Room Polishes Up the Nike Air Jordan 7

Brand: Trophy Room x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 7

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: 2022 has proven to be quite the year for Nike. Perhaps not its biggest in terms of its release schedule, collaborations, and big archival comebacks, but its sneaker anniversaries. Several of the Swoosh's flagship styles are celebrating decades in the game, with the Air Max 1 turning 35 (taking the lead for this year's Air Max Day) and the Air Jordan 7 hitting the dirty 30.

It's incredible to think these silhouettes have remained such a staple for three-plus decades without ever really faltering from a seat of popularity. By all definitions, these are staples of the Nike arsenal and will always be treated as such.

Where the Air Jordan 7 is concerned, celebrations have been centered on dragging classics back into the spotlight or bringing the focus to collaborative efforts such as the latest edition of Travis Scott's ongoing partnership with the brand.

One might say that fans of the 7th iteration of Michael Jordan's signature line are being spoilt this year.

With three months left in the year, those celebrations certainly aren't over yet, especially as we set sights on Trophy Room's take on the silhouette. Constructed as a detail-heavy canvas, the sneaker takes direct inspiration from Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dominant run in the NBA.

At the rear, you'll find metallic gold details bearing the Trophy Room logo, reminiscent of traditional medals, while the rear of the lateral sides bares MJ's signature. On the inside of the tongue, you'll find text reading "New sherif in town," while the insoles bare the date June 22, 1992, which references MJ's Sports Illustrated “How Sweet It Is” cover story.

