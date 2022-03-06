Air Max Day 2022? More Like Air Max 1 Day

Edging through the first week of March can mean only one thing – Nike's 2022 edition of the celebratory Air Max Day is only a stone's throw away. This year, it looks like the Air Max 1 is receiving some special attention.

Every year on March 26 since 2014, Nike has kicked open the door on a day (sometimes week) long celebration of its most popular flagship products.

Over the years, Air Max day has served as a staging ground for some of the Swoosh's biggest, most innovative releases, as well as an opportunity to bring some of its most desired classics back onto the market.

In 2015, Nike introduced the Air Max Zero, followed by the VaporMax in 2017, and the 270 in 2018, while 2021 saw the return of the AM90 "Bacon."

2022 is shaping up to be the year of the Air Max 1, with not one but three unique renders reaching the spotlight ahead of the event.

The first, posted by @wideawakearthquake, supposedly dubbed "City of Light," celebrates Paris with a mix of white, off-white, and grey tones, contrasted by a touch of navy and fish scale-like iridescent across the upper.

A second pair looks to celebrate wabi-sabi, a Japanese aesthetic tradition that celebrations the beauty of imperfection. Suede overlays appear in a range of greens, yellows, and browns that decorate a classic white mesh base, while a cracked decal strikes the midsole.

Last but not least is a pair that matches several shades of blue with globe graphic details, seemingly celebrating Air Max Day globally.

One detail worth noting is that Air Max Day's AM1s rewind time, resizing the shoe's iconic Air bubble back to its classic size.

Undoubtedly, Nike has plenty more tricks in its pocket for Air Max Day 2022, and we'll keep you updated on everything going down.