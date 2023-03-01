True Religion Retakes Its Seat at the Table

With the comings and goings of trends, so too does the popularity of the brands driving them forward. During the early 2000s, True Religion was inescapable. A true powerhouse of the era, reaching all corners of the world's inner cities.

While its contemporary popularity remains shy of its peak, the resurgence of Y2K trends has shifted the spotlight back towards True Religion (or Truey, as we'd call it in the UK), seeing it retaking its seat at the table through collaborative means.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A helping hand from Supreme will always do wonders for a brand's popularity, or at the very least, temporary relevance, and there's no doubt that the past collaborations from True Religion and Supreme have been hot topics.

Selling out and fetching a pretty penny at resale not just off of the 'Preme name alone, it quickly became clear that Truey is still a desirable brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With more to come from the pair in due course, as per Tremaine Emory's vision for SS23, those looking to throw a horseshoe or two into their wardrobes while they wait need only shift their attention to Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters, the spiritual home of all things Y2K, has grabbed True Religion by the horns to deliver an exclusive collection of fan-favorite pieces, refreshed with cuts and colors that are perfect for anybody hungry for a piece of the pie.

Of course, the collection, available online now, includes all of the contrast stitch denim that your heart desires, but it also includes an essential selection of cargos, various graphic tees, and hoodies. Go crazy.