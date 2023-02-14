Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
No Surprises Here – Tremaine Emory's Supreme Denim Is 10/10

Written by Sam Cole in Style

It's official – Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 by Tremaine Emory is on the way. As the box logo brand officially unveiled what's to come from the season ahead, fans got busy dissecting the offering to find their favorites.

One thing should come as no surprise – Tremaine's denim is top-tier.

When it comes to Tremaine Emory, we should always expect excellence. It's par for the course, given the level at which he has operated and executed throughout his career. Such is the reason that he found himself undertaking the role of Creative Director at Supreme in early 2022.

Ever since the announcement of Emory's appointment, fans have speculated what fruits this new era of Supreme would bare. With the arrival of the FW22 collection, some clarity was given.

Highlighting a notable return to the form, this initial collection paved the way for greater exploration of Supreme's extensive archive, a strategy seemingly undertaken with greater intensity by the Creative Director for SS23 to see the brand edge back into the spotlight it once enjoyed.

Several fan-favorite prints and styles across FW22 and SS23 have resurfaced, treating fans to an easter egg hunt of sorts.

While there have been plenty of surprises, Tremaine's effortless refreshment of Supreme's denim offering should come as no surprise – this is the man behind Denim Tears, after all.

SS23 has no shortage of flair, yet I find it hard to reflect on the products showcased in the lookbook and preview without keeping my focus on the broad armory of denim pieces.

Supreme
This time around, it feels like jeans have been shown particular attention, with styles filtered through an incredible range that includes Flocked Regular Jeans in stunning red and brown hues, Baggy Jeans in a four-piece selection of classic rinses, as well as a rich line-up of Double Knee Painter Pants.

For anyone trying to build up their denim pant selection, these are your easy wearers that will fold into any rotation regardless of the season. The standouts, however, lay in the Shibori-dyed Loose Fit Jeans, all-over print Trademark Jacquard Baggy Jeans, and arguably the best pair of the season, the Archive Denim.

Taking a leaf out of Jean-Paul Gaultier's book, the Archive Denim, which comes as a two-piece with a matching jacket in two alternative colorways, features a stunning woven graphic finish seemingly compiled using prints of denim from Supreme's archive.

It's an impressive finish that stands out, serving as a testament to Tremaine's innate knowledge of statement denim.

Although I've found my attention snatched by the pant offering, outerwear and shirting cannot go overlooked where denim is concerned, with several pant options releasing alongside a matching jacket (I count at least four), while mixed fabrication finishing creating further standouts.

While we collectively wait with bated breath to see what will roll out on which drop week, I know I'll be counting my pennies to indulge in some Tremaine denim. Is Supreme back? Honestly, it might just be.

