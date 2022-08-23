Supreme's Tremaine Emory era is upon us. And honestly, it's looking good so far.

On August 22, Supreme dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, making nearly every streetwear heads day (and probably week).

Leading up to Supreme's FW22 lookbook reveal, the streetwear giant issued promising teasers like words of wisdom from master lyricist André 3000 and a video of young Black girls playing Double-Dutch in Box Logo tees.

An André 3000 flick against the famed white backdrop? Classic white BOGO tees?

We knew the brand was on to something with its SS22 drop. Now, it's say to say: Supreme is officially back, baby. And its FW22 collection is a further testament to this notion.

For Emory's first collection as creative director, the Denim Tears founder ultimately sets the tone and builds the hype for the Supreme's next phase.

Though a few hoodies and tees show face, outerwear becomes the star of the Supreme FW22 offerings.

From pearl-studded jackets to reversible fur-lined bombers, Supreme ensures one won't go cold or drip-free during the upcoming cooler seasons.

Supreme's famed Box Logo manifests as a knit graphic on a Cowichan sweater and design on an alarm clock's face. Though, I was hoping we'd finally see a restock of the iconic BOGO tees or the rumored André 3000 photo tee. Patience, I guess.

Middle fingers become useless when a Raymond Pettibon jacket screams "FUCK ALL YALL", literally.

Supreme FW22 also rolls out the red carpet for more collaborations, including linkups with True Religion, renowned sportswear designer Jeff Hamilton, Major League Baseball (MLB), and, uh, the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Just when you thought Supreme's accessories couldn't get any wilder. Emory says, "challenge accepted."

Fuccbois can now ride at dawn on their Honda motorcycles. Branded watercolors — mistaken for contraception by Highsnobiety commenters — encourage hype boys to embrace their inner artiste, the Supreme way. Momoko dolls are drippier than your average Supreme head.

For crying out loud, there's even a holiday inflatable featuring Frosty the Snowman laying on the Box Logo! Talk about decking the halls with boughs of Supreme.

Many agree that Emory is already deep in his Supreme bag based on Supreme's FW22 lookbook alone. A comment on Highsnobiety's Instagram post said, "Haven't seen anything this good since FW17."

"Best Supreme clothes I've seen in a long time." "Tremaine going crazy." "Tremaine Emory is gonna carry this brand back to its peak." The people have spoken!

Supreme FW22 collection begins rolling in starting on Thursday, August 25, officially embarking Supreme and the world on Emory's reign at the brand.

So, sit back, relax, have a cookie from your Supreme x Pillsbury cookie jar, and enjoy the show.