Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Take 75% off Diesel, Dickies & More in This Sale

in StyleWords By Alek Rose

Summer's basically here and you've probably got an eye on some items to supplement your new-season wardrobe. Whether you missed out on anything at the start of the season or if you've noticed some gaps in your wardrobe, it's prime time to hit the discounts. The Urban Outfitters sale should be a priority with 75 percent off hundreds of pieces.

You can’t argue with over half price off labels like Dickies, The North Face, and more.

shop the Urban Outfitters sale

The details

What: Up to 75 percent off When: For a limited time Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 50 Most Influential Nike Dunks in History
    • Sneakers
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • best mens hats
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Winter Sale
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 80% off Acne Studios, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nordstrom Sale Now Includes Up to 80% Off
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024