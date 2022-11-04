The Thirst for Tyler James Williams Is Real

Okay, I'm going to say it: the public lust for Tyler James Williams is real. And thanks to the actor's recent freestyle, the internet's infatuation with Williams is only growing stronger.

While on Sway Calloway's Sway in the Morning show on November 2, Williams dropped a few bars during a one-minute freestyle over Glorilla's "F.N.F." beat. Naturally, with an actor rapping on a platform where the most prominent emcees drop their freestyle, the video didn't take long to make rounds on social media.

The internet's verdict? The people are even thirstier for the rapper after his fire bars.

While the internet's horniness for him is nothing new, neither is his rapping skills. He actually freestyled on Sway's show back in 2012.

In light of the recent video, many users also brought up Disney's Let It Shine, in which Williams played Cyrus, a choir director who secretly wrote raps.

I mean, how could we forget the film's iconic "Moment of Truth" rap battle between Williams' character and Bling?

Williams started as a child actor, appearing on shows like Little Bill and Sesame Street. He quickly rose to fame on Chris Rock's sitcom Everybody Hate Chris, where Williams portrayed Rock in his younger years.

Following the show, Williams landed gigs on other shows, like Criminal Minds and The Walking Dead. To this day, I'm still not over his Walking Dead character's death (justice for Noah).

Williams currently occupies the role of Gregory on the Emmy-award-winning series Abbott Elementary, which essentially kickstarted the internet's love affair with the actor.

Gregory, played by Williams, is a substitute who turned into a full-time teacher and is involved in a slow-burn romance with the show's main character Janine Teagues (we Jegory fans are long overdue for some action from these two).

But what is it that has the social media users head over heels for Gregory and, thus, Williams? The calming, deep voice? Toned physique? The desire to be looked at by Williams as he does to Janine on Abbott? It's all the above and I think Williams' lovers would agree.

Everybody may have hated Chris, but the ladies love Williams (in fact, they want him on NSFW levels). Like it or not, the Tyler James Williams agenda is in full effect, and the internet is ensuring it stays that way.