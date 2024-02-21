Tyler, the Creator For Pharrell's LV Is a Stroke of Genius

Pharrell is embarking on his first collaboration as Louis Vuitton creative director alongside GOLF le FLEUR* founder and renowned artist, Tyler, the Creator. Genius, right?

Per WWD, Tyler, the Creator’s Louis Vuitton collection, which will arrive as a part of the house’s Spring 2024 collection, will feature everything from golf kits and a grass-effect fleeces, to a new hand-drawn take on the classic LV monogram that’s been billed “the Craggy Monogram.”

The article then goes on to reveal that Tyler’s LV collection isn’t your typical collaboration.

Alongside a range of golf-inspired apparel and accessories like a €210 pocket square, Tyler’s Louis Vuitton debut will feature more unorthodox products like a cereal bowl and dog-shaped bags, as well as a special edition Courrier Lozine 110 trunk that will retail for a staggering €68,000.

(Expensive, sure, but a lot more affordable than that Pharrell Speedy Bag!)

Long time fans of Tyler, the Creator will of course be well aware that this isn’t his first Louis Vuitton rodeo.

Back in 2022, the Golf Wang designer scored Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton collection in Paris, before zipping down the runway on a bicycle.

When it comes to designing an actual collection for LV, though, Spring 2024 will be his first and, if his work under his Golf Wang label is anything to go by, we’re going to be in for a treat.

I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

On the one hand you have Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton that, since his arrival, hasn’t put a foot wrong. And Tyler, a artist-cum-designer that’s perhaps one of the most liked creatives in the game right now.

Fusing the two together is a stroke of genius from Pharrell. But, then again, what else did you expect?