Matthew M. Williams' Super Nike Sneaker Is a Mystery No More

Written by Morgan Smith

Remember those seriously chunky sneakers from Matthew M. Williams' Nike yoga collection? The mystery of the, well, mysterious shoe has been solved.

In its strategically blurred preview, it was hard to make out the finer details of the Nike Zoom MMW TRD Run 6 sneaker. But one thing was for sure: we were in for some super shoes by the ALYX 1017 9SM founder.

In explicit imagery, Williams' Nike sneaker is daring (and thicker) than ever. The collaborative Nike TRD Run 6 shoe reminds me of Nike's other super shoes like the Air Zoom Tempo Next% and AlphaFly (sprinkle in Williams' touch).

The MMW x Nike TRD Run 6 is seemingly pumped with Nike's famous Air technology on one end of its thick base. At the tail end, things get even chunkier and bigger, ultimately evoking the feel of Givenchy's runners from Williams' era at the luxury house.

Williams' Nike Zoom MMW TRD Run 6 sneaker also has an entirely netted upper, adding yet another visually appealing element to an already-statement sneaker.

The MMW x Nike TRD Run 6 is then dressed in all-black, wrapping up eye-catching details in a quiet shade — a technique explored with Williams' clothes and previous Nike collabs.

For the MMW heads awaiting the arrival of these wonderfully "wumbo" sneakers, the wait is almost over. According to ALYX 1017 9SM's Instagram, the MMW x Nike TRD Run 6 sneakers are set to make their debut "soon." When they do hit the shelves, the Nikes will be priced at 349,000 won (approximately $258).

Williams' Nike sneakers deliver serious elevation and welcome a breeze to the foot. Let's hope the breathable steppers reach shelves before the sweltering summer days.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
