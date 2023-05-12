Even Tyler Perry Couldn't Miss the "Renaissance" Tour Kickoff

Beyoncé's anticipated Renaissance Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, with the Queen Bey delivering a slew of looks and a 37-track setlist which naturally included songs from her Renaissance album. Did I mention she also trolled fans about the visuals?

The first stop on her world tour reportedly brought out a crowd of 90,000, including a familiar face: Mr. Tyler Perry. Even the award-winning filmmaker knows the Renaissance tour is not to be missed.

It all started on May 11 when a Twitter user posted a photo of Beyoncé backstage at her Stockholm show, holding hands with a mystery man — who wasn't much of a mystery, after all.

Just one look at the man's face (which was cut off in the photo, by the way), tweeters quickly guessed Perry as the man in question. After a bit of digging by internet sleuths, it was revealed that it was indeed Perry.

A fan selfie showed Perry at the concert, outfitted in the same white outfit and gold chain as the man hand-in-hand with Beyoncé. At the same time, a Beyoncé fan account clocked the actor-slash-playwright's Instagram story post of him landing in Stockholm to see the Beyoncé grace the stage.

"Just landed in Stockholm, Sweden! Here to stand with, applaud, and hold up Mrs. Carter for the first night of the Renaissance tour," Perry wrote on his IG story. Well, mission accomplished (especially the "holding her up" part).