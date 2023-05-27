Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Is Officially Blue Ivy's "Renaissance" Tour Now

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

ICYMI: Blue Ivy is a star. At just 11 years old, the eldest daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z is a model, Grammy award winner, and a Billboard chart-topper. Now, she's touring — with her mom, of course.

Paris marked the next stop on Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, with the French city's May 26 show bringing quite a few familiar faces out, like Kylie and Kris Jenner, Chris Rock, Jay-Z, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Perhaps, the rumors are true: Bey is the star to the stars. Even Tyler Perry didn't miss her show.

Fans hoped Megan would take the stage with Queen Bey to perform their viral collab, the "Savage" remix. But patience, Bey Hive. We just might catch the hot girl at the Houston show (after all, the Texan city is home to both Megan and Bey). A little something to think about.

During the star-studded Paris stop, Blue Ivy surprised fans as she joined her mother on stage in a dazzling, custom silver look — and gave us choreo!

During the performance of "My Power," Blue was front and center, leading the way and keeping up with Bey's dancers as she showed off her dance skills. Like mother, like daughter.

After blessing Paris with her presence (and unofficially claiming the tour as her own), she confidently and calmly exited the stage, chucking up a peace sign. It's almost if she knew she killed it.

Earlier this year, during Beyoncé's controversial performance in Dubai, we saw the young legend take the stage and tease her entertainment talents a bit. I guess she was waiting for her Renaissance tour moment to give us the full serve.

There have been rumors that Beyoncé is recovering from a foot injury since Dubai, preventing her from giving us her usual high-energy dance numbers. However, being the renowned entertainer she is — along with a lengthy music catalog and captivating vocals — Beyoncé still managed to put on a show throughout the tour.

No worries, though, Bey. Your internet-proclaimed manager Blue held down the fort.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Count on New 'Euphoria' & 'The Last of Us' Any Time Soon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rejoice! Looks Like Twitter's Getting a Download Option for Videos

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tom Cruise, Please Leave Shakira Alone

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZYs Are Bigger Than Ye

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Is Officially Blue Ivy's "Renaissance" Tour Now

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looking for Attention: Step Into the World of NewJeans

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023