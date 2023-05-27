This Is Officially Blue Ivy's "Renaissance" Tour Now

ICYMI: Blue Ivy is a star. At just 11 years old, the eldest daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z is a model, Grammy award winner, and a Billboard chart-topper. Now, she's touring — with her mom, of course.

Paris marked the next stop on Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, with the French city's May 26 show bringing quite a few familiar faces out, like Kylie and Kris Jenner, Chris Rock, Jay-Z, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Perhaps, the rumors are true: Bey is the star to the stars. Even Tyler Perry didn't miss her show.

Fans hoped Megan would take the stage with Queen Bey to perform their viral collab, the "Savage" remix. But patience, Bey Hive. We just might catch the hot girl at the Houston show (after all, the Texan city is home to both Megan and Bey). A little something to think about.

During the star-studded Paris stop, Blue Ivy surprised fans as she joined her mother on stage in a dazzling, custom silver look — and gave us choreo!

During the performance of "My Power," Blue was front and center, leading the way and keeping up with Bey's dancers as she showed off her dance skills. Like mother, like daughter.

After blessing Paris with her presence (and unofficially claiming the tour as her own), she confidently and calmly exited the stage, chucking up a peace sign. It's almost if she knew she killed it.

Earlier this year, during Beyoncé's controversial performance in Dubai, we saw the young legend take the stage and tease her entertainment talents a bit. I guess she was waiting for her Renaissance tour moment to give us the full serve.

There have been rumors that Beyoncé is recovering from a foot injury since Dubai, preventing her from giving us her usual high-energy dance numbers. However, being the renowned entertainer she is — along with a lengthy music catalog and captivating vocals — Beyoncé still managed to put on a show throughout the tour.

No worries, though, Bey. Your internet-proclaimed manager Blue held down the fort.