Gather Your Coins, Beyoncé’s Going on Tour

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Babe, wake up. Beyoncé is going on tour.

Says who? Well, says Beyoncé. During WACO's 2022 Wearable Art Gala on October 22, the musician — the charity event's honorary co-chair — confirmed her Renaissance world tour is indeed happening, auctioning off a ticket package to kick things off.

According to a photo of a slideshow taken at the formal event, the Renaissance bundle included first-class international flight arrangements, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, two concert tickets, and a backstage tour given by the one and only Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom (I'd give an arm and leg to be guided by Mama Tina).

The Renaissance Tour ticket package, which was valued at $20,000, sold for a reported $150,000 last night at the gala event. Indeed, the attendees weren't playing around with this "UNIQUE opportunity to see BEYONCÉ," as the slideshow read (As a "Alien Superstar" fan, I see what they did there).

Released at the end of July, Beyoncé's Renaissance delivered 16 tracks of infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, spawning a TikTok challenge, people wanting to quit their jobs, disco functions, and even a little drama in the process.

Renaissance even hinted at what Bey's closet looks like (hint: she's more a Telfar versus Birkin girl, nowadays).

With the vinyl now out, Renaissance fans want to know: where's the visuals? The closest thing we've got to a music video is Beyoncé's recent Tiffany & Co. campaign, which features the album's last track "Summer Renaissance."

I mean, after Lemonade and Beyoncé, can she blame us for wanting more?

Don't fret, Bey fans. We'll be getting live content soon as Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is slated to kick off in the Summer of 2023.

It's still unknown when tickets will go on sale. However, I suspect we'll be getting deets soon, as there are already two lucky (and rich) ticket holders.

In the meantime, keep calm, gather your coins, and get your trackpad finger ready. If those $150k auction tickets are an indicator, it will surely be game-on for those general tickets when they drop.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
